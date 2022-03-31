Watercrest Myrtle Beach Assisted Living and Memory Care Welcomes Founding Residents with a Red Carpet Celebration

VERO BEACH, Fla., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Senior Living Group proudly celebrates the grand opening of Watercrest Myrtle Beach Assisted Living and Memory Care in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. This week, the first residents of the 98-unit luxury senior living community were welcomed to their new home with a red carpet roll-out, confetti explosions, and the Watercrest team cheering on their arrivals.

"Watercrest Myrtle Beach is a breathtaking community in an idyllic beachside setting and we joyfully honor those residents who are first to call Watercrest Myrtle Beach their new home," says Whitney Lane, Chief Operating Officer for Watercrest Senior Living Group. "We are thankful for the collaboration of our dedicated partners and look forward to the future success of this spectacular development."

Watercrest Myrtle Beach is a signature Watercrest product comprised of 76 assisted living and 22 memory care residences with resort-style amenities and exceptional care. The comfortably classy design includes a stunning promenade, fireplace, multiple dining venues, Southern style outdoor living spaces, art studio and gallery, and the charming atmosphere of Bogey's Cigar and Scotch Lounge. Additionally, residents enjoy the coveted Spa W offering world-class wellness amenities including a resort-style pool, light and salt therapy, and state-of-the-art fitness and physical therapy center.

Watercrest Myrtle Beach has already received widespread recognition as recent recipient of the Outstanding Creative Landscape Design by the City of Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board. The exterior landscaping of Watercrest Myrtle Beach boasts a PGA-worthy putting green with purposeful awnings for shade and individual gardening stations to appeal to horticulturists and nature lovers alike. The illuminated walking paths are surrounded by lush lawns and interwoven amongst rockscaped ponds and gorgeous arbors to create destinations and relaxing gathering spaces.

Ideally located at 6151 Colline Verdi Way, Watercrest Myrtle Beach is nestled amongst miles of uninterrupted shoreline and championship golf courses in a beautiful coastal community. For information, please contact the community at 843-483-6740.

With multiple senior living projects in development throughout the southeast, Watercrest Senior Living Group is setting new standards of quality for seniors and their families in the development of upscale senior living communities. Watercrest Myrtle Beach is one of two senior living development projects partnered between Watercrest, Corecam Capital Partners, and Peninsula Alternative Real Estate. Their second project, Watercrest Macon Assisted Living and Memory Care recently opened in Macon, Georgia.

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

