VTech® Introduces New Additions to Its Popular Tech Line-up

CHICAGO, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today VTech® announced the expansion of its popular line of children's electronics with innovative new additions to inspire interactive play through technology. The new items, available later this year, include My First Kidi Smartwatch™ and KidiGo™ NexTag™.

"Following the success of our KidiZoom® family of watches, we are excited to offer our My First Kidi Smartwatch, which introduces preschoolers to the concept of time and their first digital pet, along with fun, age-appropriate features like a mindfulness app and routine reminders," said Andy Keimach, President, VTech Electronics North America. "And for family fun, KidiGo NexTag will get everyone active and moving with our high-tech upgrade to this classic playground game."

Parents can introduce little ones to their first digital pet with My First Kidi Smartwatch, letting kids name their digital pup, then feed, walk and groom them using the touch screen. They can also learn about time-telling through the Time Master app, play mini games with a friend who has a My First Kidi Smartwatch, relax with a mindfulness breathing app and stay on schedule with helpful routine reminders. When it's time for active play, KidiGo NextTag takes the classic game of tag to the next level with four wireless units that feature lights, voice commands and over 20 games. Kids and adults alike will have a blast playing old favorites like Tag and Capture the Flag with a new twist, along with new games like Zombie Tag.

The new products, available at retailers nationwide later this year, include:

VTech® My First Kidi Smartwatch™: Introduce your child to their first digital pet, the My First Kidi Smartwatch™! Kids can name their digital doggy, then feed, walk and groom them using the touch screen. Train the pupper to do 20 virtual tricks, and they will respond with lights, sounds and animations. Kids can let their doggo friend know if they're feeling happy, sad, mad or scared and they'll respond with encouraging phrases. Four mini games let kids play with the dog, and three activities let them connect watch-to-watch with a friend who also has a My First Kidi Smartwatch (sold separately). Press the clock button to see and hear the time. Choose between 20 digital and analog clock faces. A friendly woof-woof will announce the hour. The watch also introduces kids to time-telling through the Time Master app and by speaking the time. Other tools include an alarm clock and timer. There's also a mindfulness breathing app and a school mode to keep kids from getting distracted at school. Parents will love this smart interactive watch because of the routine reminders feature to help keep kids on track with potty learning and other repeating reminders. (Ages 3 – 5 Years; MSRP: $44.99)

KidiGo™ NexTag™: The classic game just got an upgrade with the KidiGo™ NexTag™. This high-tech way to play includes 20+ games that are so fun, you won't mind being "it!" Includes four wireless units with adjustable arm straps to fit both kids and adults so everyone can get in on the fun. NexTag is also expandable to up to eight players with the purchase of an additional system (sold separately). The units are pre-loaded with classic games like Tag and Capture the Flag and new games like Secret Mission Tag and Zombie Tag. Learn the rules on the run! Voice commands explain the rules and LED lights let you know who's it and more. Kids can play inside and explore single-player games or run around outside for up to 135 feet of fast-paced play. (Ages 5+ Years; MSRP: $44.99)

About VTech®

VTech is a world leader in age-appropriate and developmental stage-based electronic learning products for children. As a pioneer in the learning toy category, VTech develops high-quality, innovative educational products that enrich children's development and make learning fun. With a rich 45 year history, VTech has not only established itself as a learning authority but also consistently remains at the forefront of innovation with multiple award-winning products, including prestigious Toy of the Year (TOTY) Award winners. The company also has a broad range of award-winning infant, toddler and preschool products available in 28 different languages worldwide, with more than 100 new products introduced every year. In order to further strengthen VTech's position as a learning authority, new products are developed with critical insights from a dedicated team of in-house learning experts.

VTech Electronics North America, L.L.C. is based in Arlington Heights, Illinois. VTech Electronics Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong with distribution globally.

