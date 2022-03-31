Unit4 Appoints Dave Dyer as Regional President of North America

MIAMI, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unit4, a leader in enterprise cloud applications for people-centric organizations, today announced the appointment of Dave Dyer as Regional President of North America.

Dyer will lead Unit4's business in this high growth market, in a role covering sales, operations, and services. He will focus on scaling the region, fostering a culture of excellence, and building deep and lasting customer relationships.

With more than 25 years of sales and management experience with SaaS-based enterprise applications, Dyer has a proven track record in building successful go-to-market teams and driving revenue growth across a wide variety of product categories, industries, and geographic regions.

In addition to serving in senior sales leadership roles at some of the world's highest growth software companies, such as Oracle and Siebel Systems, Dyer has also scaled multiple startups including SuccessFactors, Birst, and Actifio, resulting in several successful IPOs and exits. This experience, together with his expertise in maximizing profitable growth, will be an enormous asset to Unit4 and its North American business.

"We are excited to welcome Dave to Unit4 and are thrilled to have someone of his caliber with the energy, creativity, and passion for helping mid-market organizations and businesses realize their potential, especially in this changeable macro environment," said Jeremias Jansson, Chief Sales Officer, Unit4. "We know that across North America, organizations are looking to those ERP vendors that have moved away from one-size-fits-all, monolithic systems and, instead, are delivering industry-specific functionality combined with easy-to-use products that are modern, cloud-based, and intuitive."

"It's been a year since Unit4 announced the strategic buyout by TA Associates, and in that period, we've continued to accelerate the company's vision of "people-centric ERP" for mid-market enterprise organizations," said Mike Ettling, CEO, Unit4. "As a leader that innovates for and serves people-based services industries, our ability to deliver game-changing professional services software is core to our global strategy and critical to achieving transformational growth in North America. I'm thrilled to have Dave joining Unit4 and leading our North America business."

Speaking about his appointment, Dyer commented, "Having been a part of some amazing, market-making software companies, I'm energized by what Unit4 is bringing to people-centric services organizations and businesses. The company's deep industry expertise coupled with cloud-based enterprise-wide software products that address the requirement to help in future-proofing a customer's enterprise systems offer a winning combination. With a fantastic team in place, strong financial backing and support from TA Associates, as well as a massive market opportunity, I'm excited to be part of this journey."

About Unit4

Unit4's next-generation enterprise solutions power many of the world's most people-centric mid-market organizations. Our state-of-the-art cloud platform, ERPx, brings together the capabilities of Financials, Procurement, Project Management, HR, and FP&A onto a unified cloud platform that shares real-time information and is designed with a powerful, people-centric approach, so employees can benefit from better insight and become more effective and increasingly engaged. It supports rapid and continuous change while delivering individualized fit for customers at scale, delivering the right tools to unify the processes across their organization, and connect their people. Unit4 serves more than 6,000 customers globally including, Bravida, Havas, Migros Aare, Americares, Save the Children International, Action against Hunger, Metro Vancouver, Forest Research, Southampton City Council, Habitat for Humanity, Selkirk College, FTI Consulting, and Surrey County Council.

