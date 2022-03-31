The Top eDiscovery Software for 2022 Has Been Revealed

TORONTO, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its 2022 eDiscovery Emotional Footprint Awards. Four providers have been identified as Champions.

eDiscovery (electronic discovery) is the process of using technology to seek out, locate, and secure electronic data that will be used as evidence in civil or criminal judiciary processes.​ SoftwareReviews has named four software providers as Champions in the space. (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews) (PRNewswire)

eDiscovery (electronic discovery) is the process of using technology to seek out, locate, and secure electronic data that will be used as evidence in civil or criminal judiciary processes.

The Net Emotional Footprint (NEF) of each software provider is a result of aggregated emotional response ratings across the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, strategy, and innovation. The NEF is a powerful indicator of overall user sentiment toward the provider and its product from the software user's point of view.

The 2022 eDiscovery Software Champions are as follows:

SoftwareReviews' comprehensive software reviews provide the most accurate and detailed view of a complicated and ever-changing market. The data comes from real end users who use the software day in and day out and IT professionals who have worked with it intimately through procurement, implementation, and maintenance.

To learn more about eDiscovery, visit SoftwareReviews' dedicated category page or search for and download comprehensive reports for any of the software categories the organization covers.

For more information about SoftwareReviews, the Data Quadrant, or Emotional Footprint or to access resources to support the software selection process, visit softwarereviews.com and connect via LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market. By collecting customer experience data from business and IT professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

SoftwareReviews is a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape. (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SoftwareReviews