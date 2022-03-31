SmartTab CMO Honored in NYC at the MM+M Magazine 40 Under 40 Gala

Sacha was the only honoree from a Colorado-based company.

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MM+M awarded its newest class of 40 Under 40 honorees at the Edison Ballroom Friday, March 25th, and Sacha Heppell, the Chief Marketing Officer for SmartTab, was an awardee. Broadway Star Geoffrey Kidwell emceed the event. In its third year, the program shines a light on the young marketers whose leadership, strategic thinking, and digital expertise have contributed to the industry's continued growth at a challenging time for the healthcare industry.

SmartTab is a revolutionary medtech startup that's transforming wireless drug delivery. Sacha was honored along with a variety of globally recognized medical marketers including executives from Meta, Jansen, Johnson & Johnson, Bristol Myers Squib, Gilead Sciences, and more. Sacha was the only honoree from a Colorado-based company.

"It's been a remarkable journey working and growing with SmartTab. We have accomplished so much in such a short period of time, but we are just getting warmed up. I feel honored by MM+M's support for our work and am confident that SmartTab will continue our success to improve drug delivery for patients." —Sacha Heppell, SmartTab CMO

The 40 Under 40 list includes exceptional young experts hailing from an impressively wide range of employers. Everyone from pharma and biotech companies and agencies to device manufacturers, analytics firms, and health media. Honorees hold essential accounts, strategy, and creative positions. With the world of medical marketing continuing to evolve in the digital era, these incredible people inspire confidence among industry veterans that this field will continue to grow and evolve rapidly.

"It's no secret that, within the broader marketing world, capable and enthusiastic young leaders are in high demand. This year's 40 Under 40 honorees will show just how many of them have gravitated toward healthcare. As a result, the industry's future is in good hands." —MM+M editor-in-chief Larry Dobrow.

