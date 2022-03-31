Scott Bicksler Appointed Co-Chairman of ASA's Employee Safety Committee

For ninth consecutive year, Lead Health & Safety Manager Scott Bicksler serves on committee.

HANOVER, Md., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerotek, a leading talent solutions provider, announced today that Lead Health & Safety Manager Scott Bicksler has been appointed co-chairman of the American Staffing Association's Employee Safety Committee. Scott's work with the committee over the last near-decade is a testament to Aerotek's commitment to always placing the health and safety of its contractor population first.

"Scott and his team are at the forefront of evolving safety regulations for our industry," says Tom Kelly, Aerotek President. "We are grateful for Scott's ongoing partnership with ASA, OSHA and fellow committee members, and his dedication to the development of training, resources and materials for strong health and safety infrastructure."

ASA's Employee Safety Committee is a formal alliance between professionals throughout the staffing industry and the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). Bicksler has partnered with fellow committee members since its creation on providing contractor health and safety best practices and pitfalls to host employers, staffing agencies and contractors themselves. The committee shares their learnings and recommendations through webinars, face to face meetings, emails, conferences and more.

This will be Scott's second consecutive term as committee co-chair, and Scott has served as a member of the committee for nearly a decade since its origin in 2013. Bicksler is also a volunteer with California Staffing Professionals, an ASA-affiliated chapter. His hard work demonstrates Aerotek's commitment to mitigating and eliminating workplace hazards and exposures, guaranteeing employee safety training and orientation, and delivering clear communication between the corporation and its employees.

