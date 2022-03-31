S&W Seed Company to Participate in the Lytham Partners Spring 2022 Investor Conference

LONGMONT, Colo., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&W Seed Company (Nasdaq: SANW) announced today that it will be participating in the Lytham Partners Spring 2022 Investor Conference taking place virtually on April 4-7, 2022.

The Company's webcast fireside chat will be available for viewing at 11:00am ET on Monday, April 4, 2022, on the Company's website or at https://wsw.com/webcast/lytham4/sanw/2050155. The webcast will also be archived and available for replay.

Management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at 1x1@lythampartners.com or register at www.lythampartners.com/spring2022invreg.

Founded in 1980, S&W Seed Company is a global agricultural company headquartered in Longmont, Colorado . S&W's vision is to be the world's preferred proprietary seed company which supplies a range of forage and specialty crop products that supports the growing global demand for animal proteins and healthier consumer diets. S&W is a global leader in proprietary alfalfa, sorghum and pasture seeds, with significant research and development, production and distribution capabilities. S&W's product portfolio also includes hybrid sunflower and wheat and the company is utilizing its research and breeding expertise to develop and produce stevia, the all-natural, zero calorie sweetener for the food and beverage industry. For more information, please visit www.swseedco.com.

