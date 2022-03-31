Reichman Jorgensen Lehman & Feldberg Secures $15 Million Patent Infringement Verdict for Droplets Against Yahoo

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reichman Jorgensen Lehman & Feldberg LLP (RJLF), an elite majority women-owned trial boutique, secured a $15 million patent infringement verdict on behalf of Droplets, Inc. against tech giant Yahoo, Inc.

Courtland Reichman, Managing Partner, Reichman Jorgensen Lehman & Feldberg LLP (PRNewsfoto/Reichman Jorgensen Lehman & Feldberg LLP) (PRNewswire)

The verdict was announced on March 29, 2022, following a three-week jury trial before Judge Jon S. Tigar of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. After only seven hours of deliberation, the nine-member jury awarded Droplets $15 million in damages, finding that Yahoo infringed Droplets' U.S. Patent No. 6,687,745, which covers pioneering technology that allows browsers to load and store information more quickly and efficiently.

"This has been a long and hard-fought battle spanning more than a decade," said Courtland L. Reichman, lead counsel for Droplets and Managing Partner of RJLF. "As we've maintained throughout trial, Yahoo infringed Droplets' novel intellectual property. We're so happy for our client because this verdict is further evidence that their intended technology transformed the internet. The jury worked extremely hard to weigh the facts and evidence in the case, and we are very pleased with their decision."

In addition to Mr. Reichman, the Densify trial team included RJLF partners Christine E. Lehman, Shawna L. Ballard, Khue V. Hoang, Jennifer P. Estremera, Ariel C. Green, and Jaime F. Cardenas-Navia, and associates Aisha Mahmood Haley, Michael Matulewicz-Crowley, Philip Eklem, and Taylor Nowell Mauze.

The case is Droplets Inc. v. Yahoo Inc., case number 4:12-cv-03733, in the U.S. District Court for the California Northern District.

About Reichman Jorgensen Lehman & Feldberg LLP

Reichman Jorgensen Lehman & Feldberg LLP (RJLF) is an elite national trial firm that handles high-stakes commercial litigation, intellectual property, and white collar disputes. The firm is majority women-owned and rejects the billable hour in favor of fee arrangements that align client interests. RJLF's attorneys are diverse, exceptionally credentialed, and passionate about trial advocacy. From offices in Silicon Valley, New York, Washington, D.C., and Atlanta, the firm tries cases and argues appeals throughout the country. For more information, visit www.reichmanjorgensen.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Reichman Jorgensen Lehman & Feldberg LLP