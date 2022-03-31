QTS Announces Shelagh Montgomery as Chief People Officer

Montgomery to lead advancement of QTS' Powered by People vision and culture

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QTS Realty Trust, a leading provider of hybrid colocation and mega scale data center solutions, today announced the promotion of Shelagh Montgomery to the position of Chief People Officer and leader of QTS' People Services team.

Shelagh Montgomery – Chief People Officer, QTS (PRNewswire)

Montgomery previously served as Executive Vice President of Strategic Client Management, leading QTS' account management sales team. She replaces Steve Bloom who announced his retirement.

The QTS People Services team was formed in 2016 under Bloom's management to lead and promote the career and personal development of QTS employees while endorsing the Company's "Powered by People" vision and culture. During Bloom's tenure, People Services has significantly expanded QTS' compensation, benefits, and wellness programs.

QTS People Services has implemented world-class talent management and development, succession planning, and recruiting programs that have advanced QTS' ability to grow and perform as a company. This includes the creation of the QTS People Services Business Partner model and programs like Employee Experience that have produced employee engagement results well above 90% of the world's most successful companies1.

"I thank Steve Bloom for his dedication and passion in establishing QTS' world-class People Services organization," said Chad Williams, Chief Executive Officer, QTS. "Steve was a strong leader and communicator of QTS' mission to empower people and technology in a culture of service that emphasizes serving something greater than ourselves."

"As the QTS family opens a new chapter of growth and expansion, it is my pleasure to announce and welcome Shelagh as the new leader of this strategic position and member of my Executive Team," Williams said. "Shelagh has a passion for enabling employees in the workplace. She is uniquely qualified as a long-tenured QTS leader who has helped to build our culture and core values – standards that positively impact our customers, employees, and the communities around us."

Shelagh Montgomery said, "'Powered by People' personifies QTS' best-in-class customer service and commitment to faith, family, and our responsibility to giving back to our communities. I have personally witnessed the creation of QTS' unique culture and I am proud to now lead the People Services team at QTS."

Montgomery previously served in sales leadership positions since she joined the company in 2006. Active in her commitment to QTS' culture, she is a constant voice in QTS' Employee Value Proposition Ambassador program and is a founding member of the Women in Leadership (WIL) group.

Montgomery holds a BA from Barnard College and a Masters of International Affairs degree from Columbia University's School of International and Public Affairs.

About QTS

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 9 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space within North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. QTS is a Blackstone portfolio company. Visit QTS at www.qtsdatacenters.com, call toll-free 877.QTS.DATA or follow on Twitter @DataCenters_QTS.

Media Contact:

Carter B. Cromley

(703) 861-7245

carter.cromley@qtsdatacenters.com

1Based on a 2021 internal Employee Engagement Survey administrated by Gartner.

QTS Logo. (PRNewsFoto/QTS) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE QTS Realty Trust, Inc.