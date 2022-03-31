Pinpoint Payments Launches Enhanced, Streamlined Point Of Sale System

MIAMI, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinpoint Payments Inc.has launched Peak POS, an enhanced, streamlined point of sale system that enables retail businesses to be more efficient, improve customer service, and capture more revenue.

Pinpoint Payments launces PEAK POS, a point of sale system designed for local businesses. (PRNewswire)

Peak POS by Pinpoint Payments includes an array of modern terminals to process a full range of payment options including contactless payments. The system also allows for staff scheduling, inventory management, and data tracking.

"We're excited to make this comprehensive system available to retail and service based businesses that want to upgrade their operations," said Pinpoint CEO Ben Grossman. "The Peak Point of Sale system elevates a business and lets a business owner do more in terms of setting strategy, being efficient, taking care of employees, and making a real difference for customers that will keep them coming back. It clears the way for real growth."

The cutting edge point of sale system was developed for local small service and retail businesses. It is especially designed to meet the specific needs of smoke and tobacco shops, quick serve restaurants, bar and lounges, pet supply and groomers, and funeral homes.

"We wanted to support these business owners in being able to take advantage of the most advanced technology for scheduling, inventory control, following customer trends, and taking care of their customers," said Pinpoint Co-Founder and Chief Sales Officer Nico Ruggeri.

PEAK POS includes a customizable Loyalty Rewards Program that allows businesses of all sizes to take advantage of customer retention opportunities.

Pinpoint Payments is a four-time Inc. 5000 company and a global leader in payment processing solutions with an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. Since 2013, Pinpoint has helped thousands of merchants cut costs, boost profits and expand their business with solutions that are simple and secure. Learn more at www.pinpointpayments.com

Contact: Ben Grossman: ben@pinpointpayments.com

