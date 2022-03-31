Penske Logistics Honored by General Motors with Multiple Supplier of the Year Awards

READING, Pa., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Logistics' work in the automotive sector has been recognized by long-time customer General Motors, with a pair of 2021 Supplier of the Year awards, at GM's recent Phoenix awards ceremony. Penske took home the hardware in the Lead Logistics Provider (LLP) category for services provided in Mexico, and for Dedicated Delivery Service (DDS) efforts to transport service parts to GM dealerships in the United States.

Marc Althen, Penske Logistics president: "I applaud our associates for the creative solutions that they engineered during a trying time. We are very thankful to GM for recognizing our hard work and dedication."

A global cross functional team selected the 2021 Supplier of the Year winners based on performance criteria in product purchasing, global purchasing and manufacturing services, customer care and aftersales and logistics.

GM's Supplier of the Year award recognizes global suppliers that distinguish themselves by exceeding GM's requirements, in turn providing GM customers with innovative technologies and among the highest quality in the automotive industry. This year, GM recognized 134 suppliers from 16 countries with the Supplier of the Year distinction.

"This year's Supplier of the Year event was special not only because it's the 30th anniversary of the program, but because it provided us with the opportunity to recognize our suppliers for persevering through one of the most challenging years the industry has ever faced," said Shilpan Amin, GM vice president, global purchasing and supply chain.

Penske Logistics is a Penske Transportation Solutions company with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. Penske Logistics provides supply chain management and logistics services to leading companies around the world. Penske Logistics delivers value through its design, planning and execution in transportation, warehousing and freight management. To learn more visit: www.penskelogistics.com

