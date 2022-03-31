Overhaul Launches Asset Manager Offering, Leveraging Real-time Data to Increase Visibility and Optimize Fleet Management

AUSTIN, Texas, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Overhaul , a software-based, supply-chain risk-management solution for the world's leading brands, today unveiled the latest addition to its product portfolio, Asset Manager , a new offering that provides real-time asset and in-yard visibility, enabling greater control over assets that are both in-transit or stationary. The new offering leverages real-time data to empower warehouse, yard and fleet management teams to make better business decisions and add value to the company's operations, increasing utilization rates up to 5% by improving processes and productivity across teams.

Roughly 60% of companies aren't aware of the possibilities for fleets in improving operations with the use of rich data. A typical fleet generates millions of data points but as fleet managers are increasingly tasked with more responsibilities and updating numerous tools for visibility, the ability to process the data and better utilize that information falls by the wayside. Overhaul's Asset Manager grants users a single, unified view of all assets in real-time, enabling next-generation control to make the most of every asset in the fleet.

Asset Manager's key features include:

Single, unified view of every asset in the fleet down to its parking space in the yard with polygonized zones

Detailed management system to better maintain and manage asset life cycle to quickly make strategic, data-based decisions

Real-time visibility of the asset's location, including important details about what distribution center it belongs to or whether it's out for leasing

Geo-fenced arrival/departure notifications alerting user to when the asset is ready for its next deployment

Temperature reporting data for reefers is visible down to zone-level and remote control management reduces hands-on prep of assets before dispatch

"You can only control what you can see and that means assets often go underutilized or even completely unused. Without visibility, you leave profit on the table," said Barry Conlon, CEO and founder, Overhaul. "With Asset Manager, fleet managers gain next-generation control over their assets, putting them back in the driver's seat of their workflow. This visibility is the springboard by which they can build smarter schedules through improved utilization and fleet balancing. When you know where your assets are, up-to-the-minute, you can make sure you have the right asset at the right place at the right time - increasing productivity and improving asset utilization which drops straight to your bottom line."

Following controlled launches with clients in logistics, pharma and perishables, Overhaul's Asset Manager solution will be available starting April 1, 2022. For more information, and to learn how fleet managers can leverage Asset Manager, please visit: over-haul.com/platform/asset-manager/ .

About Overhaul

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Overhaul is the industry's first and only holistic, end-to-end solution that optimizes supply-chain visibility, integrity, and security for global enterprises. Its software-based approach offers high configurability and efficient time-to-value to supply-chain organizations without heavy tech. Additionally, Overhaul's logistics-experts team partners with each client to create a fully customized and comprehensive solution for the entire supply chain. As such, Overhaul has quickly grown to be a trusted provider for Fortune 100 companies moving freight globally across industries, such as pharmaceutical and healthcare, technology, logistics, and food and beverage. Customers include Microsoft, Bristol Myers Squibb, Gordon Food Service, and many others. For more information, visit over-haul.com and the Overhaul Blog , and follow them on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

