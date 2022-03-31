The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Launches in the United States & Canada

OnePlus also launches the OnePlus Buds Pro in a brand-new Radiant Silver colorway

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global technology brand OnePlus officially launched its newest flagship smartphone – the OnePlus 10 Pro – in the United States and Canada. The OnePlus 10 Pro boasts the second-generation Hasselblad Camera for Mobile, the fastest performance in any OnePlus smartphone to date, and a 120 Hz display with improved LTPO technology and Dual Color Calibration. In addition, the device totes an array of new gaming features made possible by the HyperBoost Gaming Engine and sports a brand-new design that continues OnePlus' tradition of offering products that are burdenless and stylish. OnePlus also launched a new colorway for the OnePlus Buds Pro called Radiant Silver in India, Europe, and North America that replicates the look and feel of stainless steel.

OnePlus 10 Pro (PRNewswire)

"We're incredibly excited to bring the OnePlus 10 Pro to India, Europe, and North America alongside the OnePlus Buds Pro in Radiant Silver," said Pete Lau, Founder of OnePlus. "With the second-generation Hasselblad Camera for Mobile, super-fast charging, and the best performance in any OnePlus smartphone to date – we believe the OnePlus 10 Pro is a well-rounded flagship that is extremely competitive at its price point."

The OnePlus 10 Pro

Second-Generation Hasselblad Camera for Mobile

The OnePlus 10 Pro's second-generation Hasselblad Camera for Mobile supports the OnePlus Billion Color Solution that allows Natural Color Calibration with Hasselblad to be applied to over one billion colors. This means each of the OnePlus 10 Pro's three rear cameras is capable of shooting in full 10-bit color. As a result, the device processes 64 times more color than smartphones that shoot in 8-bit color. Moreover, the OnePlus 10 Pro captures photos using the DCI-P3 color gamut, which offers 25% more coverage than the sRGB color gamut used on other smartphones.

The OnePlus 10 Pro comes fitted with a new ultra-wide camera offering a 150° field of view that can take photos that are four times wider than those captured by 120° ultra-wide cameras on other smartphones. The increased field of view from the OnePlus 10 Pro's ultra-wide camera empowers creativity and lets you capture more in every shot.

Hasselblad Pro Mode on the OnePlus 10 Pro supports capture in 12-bit RAW on all three rear cameras, complete with Hasselblad Natural Color Solution for Mobile. Additionally, this mode supports a new, empowered RAW mode called RAW+ that lets you capture in 12-bit RAW while retaining the OnePlus 10 Pro's computational photography to deliver higher quality photo files with more information, improved dynamic range, and improved noise reduction.

Movie Mode also debuts on the OnePlus 10 Pro, allowing you to adjust parameters such as ISO, shutter speed, and white balance before and during filming. On top of that, Movie Mode allows you to record in a LOG format without a pre-set picture profile, providing you with a blank canvas for color grading after footage has been captured.

Fast and Smooth Performance

With the power of the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform, the OnePlus 10 Pro continues the brand's tradition of delivering industry-leading fast and smooth performance. The OnePlus 10 Pro is also equipped with a 5-layer 3D Passive Cooling System that is the most advanced cooling system ever in a OnePlus phone and helps to maximize performance from its processor.

In North America, the OnePlus 10 Pro supports 65W SUPERVOOC wired charging that can refill its huge 5,000 mAh battery from 1-100% in just 34 minutes. Moreover, 65W SUPERVOOC can provide a day's power in just 15 minutes of charging and supports a feature called Smart Charge Protection that is designed to preserve battery health. Wireless charging is incredibly fast too, with 50W AIRVOOC taking the OnePlus 10 Pro from 1-100% in 47 minutes.

Display

The OnePlus 10 Pro's 6.7-inch QHD+ display benefits from improved LTPO technology that allows the device to adjust its refresh rate between 1 Hz and 120 Hz even faster than the OnePlus 9 Pro based on the type of content being viewed. As a result, the OnePlus 10 Pro's display consumes less power than displays fixed at a 90 Hz refresh rate.

Traditionally, smartphones have their display calibrated for one specific level of brightness, meaning colors can become less accurate if brightness is significantly increased or decreased. With Dual Color Calibration, the OnePlus 10 Pro's display has been calibrated at two levels of brightness – 500 nits and 100 nits – for 50% greater color accuracy when viewing the OnePlus 10 Pro's display at low brightness.

HyperBoost Gaming Engine

The OnePlus 10 Pro supports the HyperBoost Gaming Engine that powers a series of new gaming features designed to deliver a more stable and responsive gaming experience. These include General Performance Adapter (GPA) Frame Stabilizer and O-Sync.

GPA Frame Stabilizer aims to reduce frame rate fluctuation when gaming on the OnePlus 10 Pro and works to ensure that, if frame rate drops do occur, they do so gradually rather than quickly and dramatically.

O-Sync increases the syncing speed between the OnePlus 10 Pro's processor and display by up to six times when gaming. This reduces touch response times by up to 30 milliseconds, meaning the device reacts quicker to every touch and swipe.

OxygenOS 12

The OnePlus 10 Pro comes pre-installed with OxygenOS 12.1 based on AndroidÔ 12, complete with a burdenless design and new features centered around work, rest, and play. Just like all other OnePlus flagship devices, the OnePlus 10 Pro will receive 3 major Android updates and 4 years of security updates.

Design

OnePlus' burdenless, unified, and stylish design philosophy is taken to the next level with the OnePlus 10 Pro, starting with its redesigned camera system that seamlessly merges from the phone's aluminum frame to its rear glass panel. The OnePlus 10 Pro's camera module is covered in ceramic that not only feels more premium but provides 30% greater resistance against scratches.

In India, Europe, and North America the OnePlus 10 Pro launches in two colorways – Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest.

Pricing and Availability

OnePlus.com:

The OnePlus 10Pro5G (8+128 GB) in Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest goes on sale for $899.00 USD at OnePlus.com beginning April 14th. Pre-orders commence on March 31st and include a free pair of OnePlus Buds Z2.

T-Mobile:

The OnePlus 10 Pro5G in Volcanic Black (8 + 128 GB) will be available at T-Mobile (online and in-store) on April 14th. Head to https://www.t-mobile.com/offers/oneplus-phone-deals for more details from T-Mobile, the exclusive U.S. wireless provider.

Best Buy:

The OnePlus 10Pro5G (8+128 GB) in Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest goes on sale for $899.99 USD at Best Buy (online and in-store) beginning April 14th and includes a free $100 gift card. Pre-orders commence on March 31st and includes $100 gift card.

Amazon:

The OnePlus 10Pro5G (8+128 GB) in Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest goes on sale for $899.99 USD on Amazon beginning April 14th and includes an Echo Show 8. Pre-orders commence on March 31st and includes an Echo Show 8.

The OnePlus Buds Pro in Radiant Silver

The OnePlus Buds Pro in Radiant Silver take all the incredible features from the regular OnePlus Buds Pro – like powerful noise cancellation up to 40 dB paired with 11 mm large dynamic drivers – and delivers them in a beautiful new colorway. Using a process called non-conductive vacuum metallization, the OnePlus Buds Pro in Radiant Silver replicate the look and feel of stainless steel, offering a design that is brighter and more reflective than aluminum alloy. The new Radiant Silver colorway is applied to both the earbuds and accompanying charging case.

Pricing and Availability

The OnePlus Buds Pro in Radiant Silver will go on sale on for $149.99 at OnePlus.com on March 31st.

Power of Ten

Today OnePlus also launched its Power of Ten campaign that aims to reward OnePlus users that have supported the brand throughout its journey, including those that purchased its very first smartphone – the OnePlus One.

Right now, those that own or owned a OnePlus One can head to OnePlus.com or OnePlus.in for a chance to win a $2,990 / ₹219,990 / €2,990 voucher for use on the OnePlus Online Store – at least 10x the original price of the OnePlus One. OnePlus will be rewarding 100 OnePlus One owners with a $2,990 / ₹219,990 / €2,990 voucher and a further 500 owners of any other OnePlus device with a voucher worth up to $729 / ₹44,999 / €719. The Power of Ten campaign is open to all OnePlus owners in India, Europe, and North America via the Red Cable Club platform. More details can be found on OnePlus.com and OnePlus.in. Terms and conditions apply.

About OnePlus

OnePlus is a global mobile technology brand challenging conventional concepts of technology. Created around the "Never Settle" mantra, OnePlus creates exquisitely designed devices with premium build quality and high-performance hardware. OnePlus thrives on cultivating strong bonds and growing together with its community of users and fans.

For more information, please visit OnePlus.com or follow us on:

Instagram - https://instagram.com/oneplus

Facebook - https://facebook.com/oneplus

Twitter - https://twitter.com/oneplus

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/oneplus

OnePlus Logo (PRNewsfoto/OnePlus) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OnePlus