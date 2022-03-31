Ohio Children's Trust Fund Encourages Positive Childhood Experiences To Address National Child Abuse Prevention Month

Free Resources Available for Ohio Families and Organizations Through Ohio Children's Trust Fund

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohio's sole public funding source dedicated to child abuse and child neglect prevention is encouraging every Ohioan to be a positive force for children in their communities.

The Ohio Children's Trust Fund's (OCTF) Be A Hero in the Eyes of a Child campaign helps promote awareness of National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Lindsay Williams, Executive Director of the Ohio Children's Trust Fund, stated, "The campaign encourages everyone to consider how they can be a daily role model for children and parents in their community. Positive childhood experiences (PCEs) such as having a trusted adult supporter, offers daily reinforcement that help children feel safe and cared for."

"There's a strong link between a child's social-emotional competence and their cognitive development that impacts a child's success with school and mental wellness," Williams said. "The more adults can model good habits for children, the better they develop lifelong coping skills. That's why PCEs are so crucial in everyday life."

Some simple ways that adults can create a PCE include:

Spending time playing games, talking openly or exploring new environments, or experiences

Being a listening ear and offering acceptance and guidance

Sharing your experience with difficult situations to create connection and open conversation

"Healthy parents help nurture healthy children," Williams said. "Parenting is the hardest and most rewarding job you will ever have, and we need to eliminate the stigma associated with asking for help when life gets tough."

The OCTF funds parenting programs across the state through their eight regional prevention councils. The programs and services offered can help parents develop or improve skills to navigate the challenges of parenting.

Visit www.octf.ohio.gov to find additional information and resources regarding OCTF's child abuse and child neglect prevention efforts. To report suspected child abuse or neglect 24/7 in Ohio, call 1-855-OH-CHILD (855-642-4453). The number is toll-free, and reports can be made anonymously.

