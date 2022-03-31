National Wildlife Federation, Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Partner to Educate, Empower Public on Solutions to America's Wildlife Crisis

Keep it Wild Campaign Will Underscore Role Everyday People Can Play in Recovering Wildlife, Stopping Extinctions

RESTON, Va., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Wildlife Federation and Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom will work together this National Wildlife Week, April 4-8, to inspire people to conserve and recover America's wildlife and wild spaces. The Keep it Wild campaign, which will include a custom website, digital content series, social engagement, wildlife pledge and sweepstakes, supporter activation and national and local market media, also will educate the public on how one third of U.S. wildlife species are at heightened risk of extinction in the coming years and steps families can take to reverse this troubling trend.

"America's wildlife are in crisis, but there are simple steps everyone can take in their backyards and in the backcountry to recover at-risk plant and animal species — and ensure they endure for future generations. We are proud to partner with Mutual of Omaha to celebrate our wildlife heritage and inspire people to take action this National Wildlife Week and beyond," said Krista Newberry, head of licensing and partnerships for the National Wildlife Federation. "The Keep it Wild campaign will connect people with information on the wildlife crisis and bring people together to make an impact by learning easy ways to protect iconic and unsung wildlife species alike."

"We are so excited to sponsor National Wildlife Week. 'Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom' was created to educate and inspire viewers about wildlife conservation," said Jen Wulf, vice president of brand strategy and engagement at Mutual of Omaha. "Our partnership with the National Wildlife Federation extends that legacy to a new generation as we bring attention to how each of us can make an impact and ensure there will always be a Wild Kingdom."

Roughly one-third of America's wildlife species are at an elevated risk of extinction in the coming years — and more than 1 million animal and plant species worldwide are at risk of extinction in coming decades. These challenges, fueled by habitat loss, climate change, invasive species, disease, and severe weather, are steep, but there are steps people can take to recover wildlife.

