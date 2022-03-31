Motel 6 Unveils Top Pet-Friendly Road Trip Destinations Across The U.S.

Economy lodging brand teams up with BestPlaces to help pets experience the trips they deserve

DALLAS, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for National Pet Day on April 11, Motel 6, proud sponsor of pets™, and BestPlaces have teamed up to help pet owners explore the country with their furry companions – many pets for the first time given the amount of time spent at home over the last two years.

Through this partnership, Motel 6, the economy lodging brand where pets always stay free, and BestPlaces built a custom methodology that highlights the importance of enjoying the journey to travelers' final destinations. The method considers access to dog parks, greenspaces and hiking trails for furry friends to explore, proximity to pet stores and veterinarians, dog-friendly restaurants, patios in the area and more.

Based on these criteria, the top 10 pet-friendly cities across America are:

Santa Monica, Calif. Rockville, Md. Santa Fe, N.M. Mount Pleasant, S.C. Newport, R.I. Gloucester, Mass. Richmond, Ky. Bend, Ore. Asheville, N.C. Charlottesville, Va.

View the full list here.

"Pets are members of the family, so travelers are eager to bring them along for the ride as they explore the U.S. Thanks to BestPlaces, travelers can now feel confident bringing their pets on their journey," said Rob Palleschi, CEO of Motel 6. "From small towns to beachside escapes and everything in between, Motel 6 will be there to welcome your full family, including those on four legs, at no additional cost."

Motel 6 proudly allows well-behaved pets, such as cats and dogs, and service animals to stay for free at all locations across the country. Conveniently situated along major highways and interstates throughout the U.S. and Canada, Motel 6 will leave the light on for travelers and their four-legged companions. Pets are also welcome at Studio 6 properties across the U.S. and Canada for travelers seeking extended stay options for a nominal fee. Learn more about the Motel 6 and Studio 6 pet policy here.

For travelers getting ready to hit the roads with their pets this year, Motel 6 and partner Patriot PAWS share tips on how to travel with pets safely here.

About Motel 6

Motel 6 is an economy lodging brand with company-owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and Canada. Motel 6 has used the tagline, "We'll leave the light on for you®" for more than 30 years, earning the chain the highest brand recognition in the economy lodging segment. Motel 6 offers standard amenities including free Wi-Fi Internet access, free local calls, no long-distance access charges and expanded cable channel line-up. Most locations offer guest laundry facilities. For more information, visit www.motel6.com.

About BestPlaces

With over 3 million monthly users, BestPlaces (www.bestplaces.net) is the nation's premier source for finding your best place to live. Founded by author and researcher Bert Sperling over thirty years ago, BestPlaces helps users make informed decisions about where to live, work, and retire. Bert's bestselling books "Cities Ranked and Rated" and "Best Places to Raise Your Family" are published by John Wiley & Sons, and he was named the "The Guy Who Picks the Best Places" by the New York Times.

