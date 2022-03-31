Mark Wernig Promoted to Co-CEO of Dowling & Yahnke Wealth Advisors

SAN DIEGO, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dowling & Yahnke Wealth Advisors (the Firm), currently managing over $5.7 billion of assets for over 1,300 clients, is proud to announce that Mark Wernig, CFP®, is promoted to Co-CEO.

"Mark has demonstrated leadership in every role assigned since joining the Firm seven years ago. His eleven years as a Naval officer prepared him well to embrace a firm first mentality and create opportunities for our clients and employees alike by positively impacting the Firm's asset growth, recruitment of talent, and overall client experience," states Dale Yahnke, Co-CEO, Dowling & Yahnke Wealth Advisors. "Recognizing his expertise and motivation to serve others, our partnership is thrilled to elevate Mark's level of responsibility and believes the Firm is exceptionally well positioned to remain a leader in the wealth management industry for many years to come."

Mark Wernig became a Principal in 2018 and was invited to join the Firm's Executive Committee in 2020. Mark has been recognized nationally as a top "40 Under 40" in financial advice by InvestmentNews and locally by the San Diego Business Journal in business leadership.1-3 He is a graduate of both the U.S. Naval Academy (Annapolis, MD) and the U.S. Naval War College (Newport, RI). Mark holds the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ (CFP®) designation and earned an MBA from the UC San Diego, Rady School of Management.

He is presently a Commander in the U.S. Navy Reserve.

Mark is actively involved with several organizations including The Century Club of San Diego, on the Board of Directors with Cancer for College, San Diego Military Advisory Council (SDMAC), and the Armed Services YMCA Camp Pendleton.

About Dowling & Yahnke Wealth Advisors

Since 1991, Dowling & Yahnke has offered time-tested, objective financial planning advice and investment management services designed for the financial health of its clients. Located in San Diego, California, the Firm manages approximately $5.7 billion for more than 1,300 clients, primarily individuals, families, and nonprofit organizations. Dowling & Yahnke has been nationally recognized by The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, and Barron's.

For more information, visit www.dywealth.com.

Disclosures

¹ 2020 InvestmentNews' "40 Under 40" Disclosure: InvestmentNews accepted nominations of professionals from all sides of the financial advisory industry, including registered investment advisers, registered representatives, financial planners, brokers, insurance agents, certified public accountants, bank trust officers, firm executives and those working for industry organizations. Nominees' eligibility for the 40 Under 40 list were based on the following criteria: accomplishment to date, contribution to the industry, leadership, and promise. There was no fee to participate.

22021 San Diego Business Journal "SD500-The Most Influential People in San Diego" Disclosures: Dowling & Yahnke advisors applied for this list. It is unknown as to the number of advisors considered for the ranking and the percentage that made the ranking. The information for the ranking was compiled by San Diego Business Journal. The award should not be viewed as representative of any one client's experience and should not be taken as an indication of performance by Dowling & Yahnke and any of its clients. While Dowling & Yahnke did not pay a fee to apply for the award, the Firm may purchase goods or services from the publisher of the award (such as subscriptions to the publication or rights to the award logo).

32020 "San Diego Business Journal's "40 Next Top Business Leaders Under 40" Disclosure: A nomination form was submitted to San Diego Business Journal to be considered for this award. Approximately 158 applicants were considered for the ranking, ninety-one applicants were selected as finalists, and 40 winners were chosen by a panel of independent judges. The award should not be viewed as representative of any one client's experience and should not be taken as an indication of performance by Dowling & Yahnke Wealth Advisors and any of its clients. While Dowling & Yahnke Wealth Advisors did not pay a fee to apply for the award, the firm does purchase goods or services from the publisher of the award (such as subscriptions to the publication, reprints of the ranking, and payment to be included in other San Diego Business Journal-published lists).

