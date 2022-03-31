INTELEMARK WELCOMES J. PATEL, NEW DATA ANALYST MANAGER

PHOENIX, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelemark, a national leader in the outbound calling and lead generation/appointment setting industry for more than 20 years is pleased to announce J. Patel as the Data Analyst Manager for the company. The role is an important one as Intelemark continuously looks for ways to innovate lead generation campaigns using our proprietary software application in order to provide a competitive advantage for clients.

"Intelemark is thrilled to welcome J. to our team," said Murray Goodman, Intelemark's CEO. "We love his enthusiasm and focus on continuous improvement and streamlining processes that facilitate implementation of successful outbound campaigns. We have a tremendous number of repeat clientele and the ability to continually improve their outcomes is a win-win for everyone. The team has been impressed with the depth of his knowledge and his ability to manage his data analyst responsibilities."

J. Patel has 10+ years of experience in data interpretation and analysis. He is proficient in managing Azure infrastructure, Microsoft BI SQL technologies, data masking, cleaning, and processing activities. He expertise in creating Databases, Tables, SSRS Reports, Stored Procedures, DDL/DML Triggers, Views, User defined data types, functions, Cursors, and Indexes using T-SQL is a great benefit to Intelemark and our clients. He has excellent problem solving and programming skills in addition to data collection, authentication, and modeling datasets that help improve productivity.

About Intelemark

Headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, Intelemark is a national leader in the appointment setting/lead generation industry for more than 20 years. We design highly customized, well-crafted B2B demand generation, lead generation and appointment setting campaigns to connect companies with high-quality targets within their prospect audience. Intelemark's proprietary software application, a virtual and a highly experienced English-speaking agent colony, and a senior management team have helped clients drive revenue and growth for more than two decades.

