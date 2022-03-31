Influencers Around the World Collaborate to Create with Filmora 11

Using the brand-new Filmora 11, influencers show how easy it is to create a stunning video.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare Technology, the world-leading creative software company launched Filmora 11, the latest iteration of their popular video editing software last month. To celebrate the release, Wondershare's bringing diversified video creativity products to the world and creating an environment where creators can collaborate without boundaries.

Influencers from the UK, the USA, South Korea, Germany, India, France, Spain, Latin America, and Canada were invited to participate in the "Filmora 11 Co-Editing Challenge". The goal was for all ten influencers to create and edit the same video in the form of a relay using Filmora 11 to create a fun, cross-cultural video with cool effects with elements from around the globe, showcasing various languages and content from all walks of life.

The creators who took part were: Mina's TV 미나네TV, Scottish Murmurs ASMR, Jordan Orme, Nalopia, Lukas - Brawl Star, Jenny Yeo, Techno Ruhez, Sami Ouladitto, Jexs, and ZaidAliT Vlogs. These creators' and influencers' channels cover many genres, from dancing and music to gaming and tech to reviews. The size of their following ranges from 10,000 subscribers to over a million subscribers.

The Co-Editing challenge kicked off with the first creator, Mina, who then passed on her video to the second influencer to add on to and edit. Finally, the tenth creator completed the video by using Filmora 11 to edit it in its entirety, which was then sent back to the Filmora team, who then published it on the YouTube channel. As of March 31, 2022, across all platforms, the videos have already garnered over 4.5 million views.

The success of this Co-Editing Challenge has inspired other creators and influencers who've expressed interest in participating in similar future projects.

"Wow, what a great collaboration project!!" said JhannoSJY Muñoz on YouTube. "Hope that I can also join or co-edit a project with them soon."

Eelwithheels commented, "It was really nice to see all these creators from different places collaborating together! congrats on the new release, I'll be sure to try it out 😊"

Filmora 11 features a host of basic and advanced features that makes video editing simple and easy for users of all abilities. Below is a selection of Filmora 11's most notable features:

Speed Ramping

This feature allows users to adjust the speed of the videos with better control of keyframes—this makes it easy for them to quickly slow down or speed up videos to create unique cinematic effects.

Auto Synchronization

Filmora 11's Auto Synchronization feature automatically aligns and video and audio captured by multiple cameras in the same scene, eliminating the need for creators to sync these manually.

Instant Mode

For creators who have very little time to edit videos, Instant Mode provides a one-click solution to this with pre-made templates. Mode is currently only available on the Windows version of Filmora 11.

Split Screen

Multiply your fun with multiple screens in one frame for a unique way to tell your story.

The creators who took part in this project utilized a variety of features that are now available on Filmora 11. They also took the time to share with their audience information on how they edited their videos, the special effects they used, and also what they liked about Filmora 11.

"Filmora is a cool video editor that is perfect for beginners and advanced users. The new features of Filmora 11 like speed ramping, auto synchronization and FX plug-in are very helpful for video editing," remarked Lukas Brawl Star, who's a longtime Filmora user.

To watch the Filmora 11 Co-Editing video, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-c-iOvI2jXo

To download and try Filmora 11 for free, visit https://filmora.wondershare.com/

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

www.wondershare.com

