ImmuneID Announces Key Partnerships with Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and University Hospital Erlangen to Advance Novel Immune System Insights

Partners to Provide Unique Expertise and Resources into Immune System Exposure, Patient Segmentation, and Target Identification

WALTHAM, Mass., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ImmuneID, a biopharmaceutical company that leverages existing antibody responses to rapidly unveil the complexities of the immune system and reveal pathways leading to precise, transformative therapies, today announced strategic partnerships with two world-class healthcare research organizations. These partnerships will significantly advance ImmuneID's work to comprehensively profile immune system responses, unveil new targets for drug development, identify clinical biomarkers and disease sub-populations, and determine the root cause of disease.

Both partnerships will leverage ImmuneID's aiSPIRE platform and demonstrate its ability to uncover highly specific patient and population insights and accurately segment patient subgroups by screening vast quantities of peptide-antibody interactions, while concurrently applying artificial intelligence (AI) to reveal immune system exposures and responses. These novel insights will provide ImmuneID with the foundation for target identification and precision therapies that address the most challenging conditions in autoimmunity and other serious diseases.

Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Collaboration

ImmuneID will collaborate with Judy Cho, MD, Dean of Translational Genetics and Director of The Charles Bronfman Institute for Personalized Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York, NY, to conduct an expansive study comparing antibody reactivity profiles across a large patient population. This study aims to generate a global profile of antibody binding specificities in patients with various autoimmune conditions including Sjogren's syndrome, systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), lupus nephritis (LN) and scleroderma. As part of this partnership, ImmuneID will have access to Mount Sinai's BioMe® Biobank, one of the largest collections of de-identified patient samples in the United States that connects a broad range of clinical, demographic, ancestral and environmental information, as well as electronic medical records, along with genetic information. This access will allow ImmuneID to conduct research and generate critical data used to analyze and sequence genetic material and study comparative long-term health outcomes.

University Hospital Erlangen Partnership

Through its partnership with University Hospital Erlangen, in Erlangen, Germany, ImmuneID will collaborate with Professor Jörg Distler, Research group leader at the Department of Internal Medicine – Rheumatology and Immunology, on a comprehensive study of antibody reactive profiles present in patients with various autoimmune conditions. Dr. Distler and other leading experts of the department will work with ImmuneID to analyze the patient data to identify precise patient subgroups, potential diagnostic biomarkers, and therapeutic targets.

"We are honored to partner with Mount Sinai and University Hospital Erlangen, both prominent voices in the field of immune system research," said James S. Scibetta, Chief Executive Officer of ImmuneID. "These exciting partnerships represent an important step forward for ImmuneID to harness the power of our aiSPIRE platform to unveil immune reactivities that will enable us to clearly identify and discover disease drivers for disorders that have very limited and ineffective treatment options."

"Patient samples contain vital information to understand immune-driven diseases. We apply our aiSPIRE platform to uncover the information contained in the samples, generate comprehensive maps of the immune responses and, in so doing, deconvolute the complexity of the immune responses," said Annalisa D'Andrea, PhD, President and Chief Scientific Officer of ImmuneID. "These partnerships are fundamental to growing our large, proprietary database."

About ImmuneID

ImmuneID is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to rapidly illuminating and untangling the complexities of the immune system, revealing the pathways leading to precise, transformative therapies for the most challenging conditions in autoimmunity and other serious diseases. ImmuneID was founded in 2020 by Longwood Fund and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. To learn more, please visit www.immuneidrx.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About ImmuneID's aiSPIRE Platform

ImmuneID's aiSPIRE platform screens billions of antibody-target interactions while concurrently applying AI to comprehensively reveal the history of immune responses in each patient. ImmuneID combines this proprietary data with deep patient-specific clinical findings and private and public 'omics data to develop a better understanding of the biology of a disease, identify disease-driving pathways and meaningfully segment patient populations to discover novel clinical targets and predict personalized routes of disease progression.

