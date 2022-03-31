HHOLOVE Officially Launches iPet Smart Litter Box on Kickstarter for North American consumers

HONG KONG, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HHOLOVE, a refreshing pet supply brand founded by a group of animal lovers who share the vision of a more digitalized future of keeping pets, launched its first innovative product iPet Smart Litter Box on the global crowdfunding platform Kickstarter, marking the smart pet product brand's official entry into the North American market.

The product's hardware design concept is ergonomically engineered specifically for the domestic feline form. Completely remote controllable through the iOS and Android compatible app and is equipped with eight safety devices, it not only has a superb self-cleaning function, but also comprehensively improves the safety hazards of traditional automatic cat litter boxes.

Smart cat litter boxes enter the 2.0 era

The first generation of automatic cat litter box used a gravity sensor to prevent cats from being hurt when the device rotated, but in reality there were multiple factors, including "placement against the wall", that could cause the gravity sensor to fail. In view of this, the HHOLOVE iPet Smart Litter Box has chosen a dual-patented sensor solution of "passive infrared sensor + microwave radar monitoring", which can simultaneously sense objects from temperature and speed to trigger the pause mechanism, combined with a power-on self-test, over-current protection and kitten algorithm to effectively protect the pet's safety.

In terms of adaptability, the cat toilet has also been upgraded. The first generation of intelligent cat litter boxes could only provide the self-cleaning function using a specific cat litter. Understanding that different types of cats have their unique preferences for various types of cat litter, the litter sieve plate and internal structure have been improved to ensure the device can fully adapt to various types of agglomerated(also known as clumping) cat litter, including bentonite, corn, wood shavings, etc., reducing the sticky wall of the 1.0 version, and achieving a 60-second detachable structure, which ensures the product matches the wide-ranging needs of various cat-raising families.

The product has been certified by the FCC, and the negative ion deodorization module is also certified by ETL. The product is listed at $699, which will further promote the popularity of smart cat litter boxes in the United States.

"Love from the owner is the best love"

According to a survey conducted by the American Pet Products Association during 2020-2021, pet owners spent an average of $78 per year on cat boarding services, which is the third largest expense after medical care and food. The HHOLOVE team has visited many pet families and learned that not only are boarding services expensive, but cats can also become uncomfortable and even stressed during their time in foster care.

The HHOLOVE iPet solution answers the most pressing need of contemporary pet families, namely, how to not interfere with their pets' daily routines while owners are temporarily working overtime, on short business trips and extended vacations, by providing remote intelligent control capability for various scenarios such as feeding, watering and poop scooping.

HHOLOVE believes that love from the owner is the best love for pets. The company's innovative products can save your cat from being placed in an unfamiliar environment and help pet families to maintain good care of their furry kids during work and travel.

About HHOLOVE

HHOLOVE, pronounced "holove", is committed to enhance the daily experiences of pet families by creating a simple and pleasant home through our digitalized solutions. The hardware design team comes from LKK, one of the best industrial design groups in the world and won Red Dot, IF and IDEA awards. HHOLOVE has a strong collaboration with key laboratories in universities and colleges dedicated to animal science, and with a strong supply chain.

