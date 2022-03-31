ENBRIDGE AWARDED RIGHT TO ADVANCE ALBERTA CARBON HUB

Enbridge to conduct evaluations and testing in the Wabamun area west of Edmonton to ensure safe and permanent carbon sequestration

CALGARY, AB, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Today, the Government of Alberta announced that Enbridge (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) has been awarded the right to pursue development of a carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) sequestration hub west of Edmonton, Alberta. Enbridge is developing the Open Access Wabamun Carbon Hub (the Hub) to support near-term carbon capture projects being advanced by project partners Capital Power Corporation (Capital Power) and Lehigh Cement, a division of Lehigh Hanson Materials Limited (Lehigh Cement).

"We are excited to take this next step in developing the Open Access Wabamun Carbon Hub in Alberta," said Enbridge's Colin Gruending, Executive Vice President and President, Liquids Pipelines. "We commend the Government of Alberta for moving quickly on launching a world-class carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) industry in the province. We look forward to working with project partners Capital Power and Lehigh Cement, along with our local Indigenous partners, to advance the Hub, creating jobs and economic growth, and helping Alberta and Canada meet emissions reduction goals."

The Hub and associated carbon capture projects being advanced by Capital Power and Lehigh Cement represent an opportunity to avoid nearly 4 million tonnes of atmospheric CO 2 emissions with phased in-service dates starting as early as 2025. Once built, the Hub will be among the largest integrated CCS projects in the world and can be scaled to meet the needs of other nearby industrial emitters.

The Hub's carbon transportation and sequestration facilities will be co-developed and ultimately co-owned with local Indigenous partners, including the First Nations Capital Investment Partnership (comprised of Alexander First Nation, Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation, Enoch Cree Nation and Paul First Nation) and the Lac Ste. Anne Métis Community.

