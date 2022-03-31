Embarc Expands Footprint After Earning One of Four Coveted Licenses in Redwood City

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than a year of rigorous municipal review and nearly two years of community engagement, Embarc is thrilled to announce its selection as one of four operators to receive a cannabis retail and delivery permit by the City of Redwood City. Redwood City's decision marks Embarc's eleventh merit-based selection by communities throughout California, underscoring its position as one of the fastest-growing independent retailers in the state.

"I am immensely proud of our team and grateful to our partners, Community Advisory Board members, and the dozens of local stakeholders and organizations that have helped shape our engagement in Redwood City – a jewel of the Peninsula," says Lauren Carpenter, Embarc's Chief Executive Officer. "This is an incredible opportunity to expand access to legal cannabis in a region that has historically been underserved. I am honored to serve this community and am grateful to the City for this opportunity."

Embarc will be located at 1870 Broadway in Redwood City. The store will join other significant projects in the area intended to continue the community's investment into the downtown core. Embarc's operations will provide significant community benefits, including hundreds of hours of volunteerism and ongoing funding for vital local community organizations. Embarc's community engagement efforts will be led by a Community Advisory Board, a group of local stakeholders who are given a seat at the table in ensuring accountability and transparency in the company's operations.

"Embarc approached me early on to advise them on how to make a meaningful impact in the community. We asked them to dig deep— and they did, committing tens of thousands of dollars annually to organizations serving underserved communities in Redwood City. They stepped up to the plate and earned our trust. I'm delighted that they will be the newest members of our Redwood City community," says Jason Galisatus, Former Executive Director of the Redwood City Education Foundation.

"The United Food and Commercial Workers Union are proud to stand with Embarc Redwood City. Embarc has a proven track record of responsible operations, and we are enthused to be partnering with them in the City of Redwood City and beyond," says Jim Araby, Director of Strategic Campaigns for UFCW Local 5.

Embarc joins three other qualified operators who were selected to operate locally. Per the City's press release, "The City carefully designed the cannabis program to incorporate best practices and community feedback. We have seen strong community support through the voter approval of cannabis-related tax measures, a citywide survey, and public input as we developed the program. I believe these businesses will be assets to the Redwood City business community," says City Manager Melissa Stevenson Diaz.

Embarc is one of California's fastest-growing independent cannabis retailers, currently operating four stores with more than half a dozen additional stores in development – all of which have been secured through merit-based licensing processes. Embarc is also California's leading cannabis events concessionaire, working with jurisdictions, event organizers, and communities to integrate responsible cannabis sales and consumption into mainstream live events. To learn more, please visit www.goembarc.com .

