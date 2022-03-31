CYTRACOM Announces Network Security Platform for Modern MSPs Managing a Distributed Workforce

New ControlOne platform empowers MSPs to replace legacy corporate networks and introduce a new, more secure modern cloud network built for today's "work from anywhere" workforce

DALLAS, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CYTRACOM today announced ControlOne. Available exclusively to channel partners in the U.S. and Canada, the Control One cloud-based, secure network platform unifies connectivity and security with unrivaled simplicity and transforms how MSPs build, manage, and secure modern cloud networks.

"Unintegrated point solutions drive more complexity than benefit. ControlOne greatly simplifies complex network configuration and delivers unified security policies and enforcement to support the modern MSP and solve for the network security needs of businesses. This is the solution MSPs have been waiting for and SMBs need." Zane Conkle, Co-Founder and CEO of CYTRACOM

"Businesses increasingly turn to MSPs to securely connect the distributed workforce, and the reality is that the tools available today for MSPs are numerous yet leave much to be desired," said Zane Conkle, Co-Founder and CEO of CYTRACOM. "Unintegrated point solutions drive more complexity than benefit. ControlOne greatly simplifies complex network configuration and delivers unified security policies and enforcement to support the modern MSP and solve for the network security needs of businesses. This is the solution MSPs have been waiting for and SMBs need."

Early access partners who beta tested CYTRACOM's ControlOne platform called out the simplicity and sophistication within the new solution. They were also impressed by the business and technical benefits integrated into the unified platform. These features save MSPs time, money, and talent, and empower them to easily set and control processes with a simple click to standardize security practices at scale for SMBs.

"ControlOne is crazy simple yet completely tackles the complexity we as MSPs face when providing managed security and connectivity to clients who are truly working anywhere and everywhere.

Finally - a channel vendor has figured this out and delivered!"

Mike Bloomfield , President, Geek

"ControlOne's intuitive features, such as the visual network builder and intelligent configuration defaults, save us time and energy. What's better is it helps us implement a more standardized security practice."

Lance Keltner, Owner, Uni Computers

The key components of ControlOne's platform include:

Software Defined Perimeter: Visually build, deploy, and manage corporate networks, public cloud connectivity and SD-WAN without legacy edge appliances.

Secure Remote Access: VPN alternative that delivers always-on connectivity and eliminates lateral attack vulnerabilities.

Zero Trust Security : Minimize the attack surface with Zero Trust Network Access and Device Posture Check (DPC).

Unified Threat Management (UTM): Comprehensive unified threat management including cloud firewall, Intrusion Prevention System (IPS), Data Loss Prevention (DLP) and web content filtering.

Actionable Intelligence: Enriched event attribution and intuitive reporting deliver unparalleled visibility across the entire network and security stack.

Security Posture Management: Continuously enforce network security policies, prevent configuration drift, and ensure third party compliance.

"MSPs are the default choice of growing businesses who seek to leverage technology and stay safely connected. Solutions focused on the unique needs of MSPs are critical to their success, and CYTRACOM is proud to serve the MSP channel exclusively," said John Tippett , COO, CYTRACOM. "With ControlOne, CYTRACOM is again delivering for MSPs just like we initially did for voice, now in networking and security—bringing everything together into one, easy-to-use platform that puts the MSP in control and gives the client an incredible experience."

For more information about ControlOne visit www.cytracom.com . To view the CYTRACOM ControlOne launch event visit https://www.cytracom.com/products/controlone/replay.

About CYTRACOM

CYTRACOM makes business connectivity and network security simple for MSPs across North America. With a reliable platform built on flexible, cloud-based technology, CYTRACOM delivers fully managed, enterprise-grade voice, network, and security solutions. The company is committed to a 100% channel-focused go-to-market model. As the move to the cloud continues, Cytracom enables partners to expand their portfolios and ultimately extend their reach and revenue with end-to-end managed services. Unparalleled tools, support, and training gives partners an advantage over the competition, reinforcing Cytracom's commitment to their success and confidence in its solution.

To learn more visit www.cytracom.com .

