Arkose Labs Recognized for Best Support in G2's Spring 2022 Grid

World's largest customer-driven software and services platform recognizes Arkose Labs' exceptional customer service and support standards

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkose Labs, the global leader in fraud deterrence and account security, today announced it has been named for Best Support in G2's Spring 2022 Fraud Detection Grid®. G2, the world's largest software and services review platform, spotlights companies that earn high satisfaction scores through authentic customer reviews.

Arkose Labs receives industry kudos for having outstanding customer support (PRNewswire)

Arkose Labs received a 99% score in the Quality of Support category and 98% in the Ease of Doing Business category.

"The customer is at the heart of everything we do," said Patrice Boffa , Arkose Labs Chief Customer Officer. "This distinction reflects our unwavering commitment to creating a superior customer-centric product and providing best-in-class service. Knowing our customers are satisfied and excited about working with us only adds further fuel to our mission of bankrupting the business of fraud."

Arkose Labs received a near-perfect 99% score in the Quality of Support category and 98% in the Ease of Doing Business category. Additionally, 98% of reviewers said they were likely to recommend Arkose Labs to a peer. It also is the highest rated company in the Bot Detection and Mitigation category.

"We are thrilled to be once again highlighted in G2's prestigious list," said Richard Dufty , Arkose Labs Chief Revenue Officer. "Creating a safer online experience has never been more timely, nor more essential. Our global team is helping customers rapidly outpace fraudsters, in a quest to ensure their consumers' online accounts are secure and future-proof. I could not be more proud of the team's continued dedication and the subsequent results we have been able to yield on behalf of the most recognizable brands in the world, our customers."

Companies included on the G2 Grid for Fraud Detection have received a minimum of 10 reviews/ratings by March 1, 2022. G2 ranks organizations into one of four quadrants on the Grid, using customer satisfaction reviews and market presence to determine placement.

Of note, Arkose Labs is the only security vendor to commit to a zero-tolerance approach to fraud, with an SLA guarantee that its customers are protected from automated attacks. All customers receive a 48-hour remediation SLA. Additionally, as announced in September 2021 , Arkose Labs offers the industry's first and only $1 million Credential Stuffing Warranty. The credential stuffing warranty further advances Arkose Labs' aim to continually add value to its customers' successes and raise the bar for what customers should expect from the entire cybersecurity industry.

Arkose Labs' cutting-edge technology is supported by a 24×7 Security Operations Center (SOC) dedicated to providing customers with maximum defense against large-scale attacks. The SOC provides active mitigation, working with customers during attacks and adapting the Arkose Labs decision engine to evolving threats.

The company's unique approach to sabotaging fraudsters' return on investment for attacks while allowing real users to authenticate with ease continues to garner attention. Arkose Labs was recognized in Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech and ranked by Deloitte on its Fast500 list as the 83rd fastest growing company in North America.

About Arkose Labs

Arkose Labs' mission is to create an online environment where all consumers are protected from malicious activity. Recognized by Gartner as a "Cool Vendor in Fraud and Authentication," the company offers the world's first $1 million credential stuffing warranty. Its AI-powered platform combines powerful risk assessments with dynamic attack response that undermines the ROI behind attacks while improving good user throughput. Headquartered in San Mateo, CA with offices in Brisbane and Sydney, Australia, Tokyo, Japan,San Jose, Costa Rica, and London, UK, the company debuted as the 83rd fastest-growing company in North America on the 2021 Deloitte Fast500 ranking.

About G2

G2 is one of the world's largest software and services review platforms where business owners can find and compare an array of software and technology solutions available on the marketplace. The site scores product vendors and the software or services they offer based on unfiltered, unbiased reviews from actual users to help guide sound purchasing decisions. Potential customers receive trustworthy insights into what it's like to work with a specific company and use its products.

Contacts

Jean Creech Avent

Global Head of Brand and Communications

Arkose Labs

j.creechavent@arkoselabs.com

+1 843-986-8229

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Arkose Labs