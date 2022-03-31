Anyone Home Joins Inhabit IQ's Suite of Property Management Solutions

Client Relationship Management Solution Bolsters Inhabit IQ's Residential Product Suite

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. and LAKE FOREST, Calif., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inhabit IQ, an innovative software company serving the residential, commercial and vacation property management industries, today announced it has added Anyone Home®, a leading CRM platform and contact center provider, to its suite of solutions for property managers. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Anyone Home is an industry-leading CRM software platform and labor partner focused on delivering solutions to assist leasing teams in capturing, nurturing and converting leads to happy residents. The company provides the highest level of customer engagement and satisfaction for both prospective and existing residents. The combination of a CRM and contact center with top-tier chat and touring solutions allows Anyone Home to deliver unmatched insights into the entire customer journey, resulting in the industry's most accurate and actionable lease attribution and analytics reporting.

This transaction gives Inhabit IQ a state-of-the-art CRM solution and contact center, while further expanding the company's ability to provide a robust lead-to-lease solution. Inhabit IQ's market-leading ancillary product offerings, covering core enterprise software, payments, screening, insurance, utility billing, document management, inspections, facility maintenance and learning management are highly complementary with Anyone Home. The combination will further enable the company to meet the evolving needs and priorities of property management companies. The platforms of both Inhabit IQ and Anyone Home will remain open to partnerships with other solutions providers, allowing customers the choice of best-in-class providers to manage and optimize performance.

"Anyone Home's unparalleled client focus and omnichannel solutions have made it an attractive addition to Inhabit's residential suite, creating a complete lead-to-lease function to benefit property managers," said Lisa Stinnett, CEO of Inhabit IQ. "Its impressive customer base proves that Anyone Home is a trusted partner in the single-family and multifamily industry. This collaboration will allow us to create even more value for landlords by helping them to increase leasing velocity, improve occupancy rates, and reduce leasing center overhead."

"It's gratifying to join such an industry leader as Inhabit IQ, which has a strong track record of cultivating brands to create world-class solutions for the rental housing industry," said Todd Katler, CEO and founder of Anyone Home. "We're confident this partnership will allow us to even better serve the industry through expanded tech-forward offerings and a common vision for driving customer success."

Anyone Home's headquarters will remain in Lake Forest, California, and the company will continue to be led by Todd Katler and its current senior leadership team.

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP served as legal advisor to Inhabit IQ. G2 Capital Advisors LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to Anyone Home. Funding for Anyone Home was provided by Sopris Capital, Social Leverage and prominent leaders from the rental housing community.

About Anyone Home

Headquartered in Lake Forest, California, Anyone Home is completely focused on prospect and resident engagement. Its solutions and services create higher NOI by driving more leasing activity by giving prospects the freedom of choice in how and when they choose to interact. Its solutions include the Anyone Home CRM, Property Tours, Leasing Chatbot, Contact Center and analysis of leasing agents' calls with prospects. To learn more, visit anyonehome.com.

About Inhabit IQ

Inhabit IQ is an innovative software company serving the residential, commercial and vacation property management industries. Its strategic partnerships deliver best-in-class software solutions and services while fostering innovation and collaboration with like-minded entrepreneurs and industry leaders. The company believes property managers should have the opportunity to choose platforms that best support their business goals and benefit from strategic partnerships across their ecosystem. Inhabit IQ has several private equity partners, including Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Insight Partners, Greater Sum Ventures and PSG, that are committed to helping support the Company's commitment to property management software innovation. To learn more, visit InhabitIQ.com.

