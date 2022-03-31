The American Cancer Society Awards $4.2 Million in Transportation and Lodging Grants to Health Systems Across the Nation

ATLANTA, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Cancer Society (ACS) recently awarded $4.2 million in transportation and lodging grant funding to 251 health systems to alleviate the financial burden of transportation and lodging costs for cancer patients. Based on assistance provided through previous grant funding, these grants will provide more than 228,000 rides to treatment for nearly 17,000 people and over 9,000 nights of free lodging.

For cancer patients, transportation challenges can create barriers to receiving the treatment they need. Many people need daily or weekly treatment, often for several months. Family and friends may help, but they may not always have the time or resources to provide every ride, creating a barrier to cancer treatment.

"Getting the right treatment sometimes requires traveling away from home," said Dr. Arif Kamal, chief patient officer for the American Cancer Society. "Lodging expenses can present a significant financial barrier to receiving lifesaving treatment and are known to contribute to disparities in cancer outcomes. ACS patient support services, such as lodging grants, fill critical gaps and are aligned with the ACS goal of improving lives for cancer patients."

The American Cancer Society is working to increase access and remove barriers to timely, high-quality cancer care for patients and families. The transportation and lodging grants program provides funding directly to local health systems and partners so they can deliver assistance directly to their patients. By partnering with healthcare providers in the community, we can deliver the help when and where it's needed most.

The American Cancer Society believes all people should have a fair and just opportunity to live a longer, healthier life free from cancer regardless of how much money they make, skin color, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability status or where they live. This means providing specific tools and resources based on individual needs to allow everyone the opportunity to be as healthy as possible.

The American Cancer Society is on a mission to free the world from cancer. We invest in lifesaving research, provide 24/7 information and support, and work to ensure that individuals in every community have access to cancer prevention, detection, and treatment. For more information, visit cancer.org.

