VOLANSI ANNOUNCES VOLY 50 SERIES: NEW GENERATION OF MULTI ROLE, UNMANNED AIRCRAFT

SAN FRANCISCO, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Volansi, Inc., a leader in autonomous Vertical Take-off and Landing (VTOL) drone logistics, announced today the launch of their newest unmanned aerial vehicle, the VOLY 50, a multirole, long-haul vehicle offering superior flight range and flexible payload capacity. The VOLY 50 series was designed to meet the exacting requirements of commercial customers operating in remote locations. The VOLY 50 series can also meet the needs of military customers who demand a small footprint in a flexible vehicle for aerial logistics and Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) applications.

Designed and manufactured in the USA, the VOLY 50 is a new generation of multirole aircraft with the ability to simultaneously carry up to 50 pounds of cargo, including an ISR or sensor payload option. Depending on payload configurations, the VOLY 50 has a 400+ mile range and can cruise at up to 80 kts for up to seven hours in a single mission set, making it the superior solution in its class for flight range and payload capacity.

"The VOLY 50 was designed with the flexibility to meet the growing demand for rapid delivery of critical assets as well as to conduct ISR missions using a small operational footprint," said Volansi Co-Founder and CEO, Hannan Parvizian. "With its long-haul capability and modular design, the VOLY 50 represents a new opportunity to completely disrupt how critical assets are delivered, by minimizing personnel and filling the gap where traditional delivery mechanisms are unable to achieve the mission."

The VOLY 50 features redundant lift motors as well as a modular, open system design, allowing for quick and efficient assembly in the field with minimal personnel required. The VOLY 50 utilizes VTOL with a fixed-wing, pusher-driven, forward flight mode. Today the VOLY 50 operates on gasoline; future versions will allow for the customer's choice of heavy-fuel (JP5/JP8/Kerosene) or gasoline engines, allowing customers to use aa fuel source that is readily available to them. Volansi plans for the VOLY 50 to be in low-rate production in 2023 and will be NDAA compliant.

Volansi is a leader in aerial drone logistics services for customers in the defense, commercial, and humanitarian markets. Volansi VTOL aircraft are designed for long endurance, heavy payloads and to perform in challenging environments, providing surveillance as well as essential parts and supplies to the field. To learn more, visit volansi.com or follow us on Twitter @volans_i

