Verista Acquires Delta PM: Validation and Compliance Powerhouse

FISHERS, Ind., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verista, a leading business and technology consultancy firm that provides systems, compliance, validation and quality solutions to life science companies, recently acquired Delta Project Management, Inc. (Delta PM) of San Mateo, California, a leading provider of regulatory compliance and project management solutions.

The acquisition greatly enhances Verista's scope of services and capabilities across the entire product lifecycle, from clinical to R&D to commercialization. Along with broadening Verista's solutions for large pharma, early-stage biotech and medical device companies, the acquisition expands the company's geographic footprint to better support its clients' growing needs.

"By bringing Delta PM into the Verista family will are now expanding our national presence to the West Coast, as well as further enhancing our capabilities in the New England and Mid-Atlantic regions," says Manny Soman, CEO, Verista. "We are thrilled to bring on a company with seasoned management and synergistic services in the highly regulated industry we serve."

Scott Kobayashi, CEO of Delta PM, who will join the Verista leadership team says, "We are very excited about joining the Verista family. It was apparent to me that both organizations share a focus on quality as well as a strong dedication to our employees, clients, and patients. The combination of our two companies will provide increased opportunities for our employees to grow their careers across other services and regions."

"It is a great day for Delta, as it offers opportunities to extend our end-to-end systems, quality and data integrity services to our clients," says Feras Al-Zubaidy, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of Delta PM. "It also allows the organization to expand on the Pharma 4.0 and digital transformation journey that we have been pursuing recently."

The partnership will help ensure Verista has the resources to move quickly, expand its capabilities, and support the company in its next phase of growth to become the leading global provider of Life Science solutions. The company's work promotes advancement and innovation within the scientific community and helps researchers, organizations and companies solve some of the world's most pressing health challenges.

The Delta PM acquisition was led by private equity sponsor Lightview Capital. Currently, Verista has locations in Fishers, Indiana; Wayne, Pennsylvania; and Westford, Massachusetts. The newly combined organization will possess a nationwide employee base of approximately 650 life science experts.

About Verista

Verista is a leading business and technology consultancy firm that provides systems, quality, and data integrity solutions to life science companies, enabling them to improve health and improve lives. We help clients solve their most critical and complex challenges across the GxP lifecycle, from preclinical and clinical to commercialization, manufacturing and distribution – bringing together decades of knowledge, the most advanced engagement platforms, and transformative technologies. This allows clients to benefit from the ease, efficiency and trust that results from working with one partner who excels across specialties. Verista's clients trust the company's 500+ experts to deliver consistent, safe, and high-quality results across the product development lifecycle. For more information, visit www.verista.com.

About Delta PM

Delta Project Management (DPM) is a leading provider of staff and consulting services for the Regulated Life Science Industries. DPM specializes in Capital Project Management, Commissioning and Qualification, Validation, Engineering Support, and Regulatory Compliance. Our clients include Biotech/Pharmaceutical/Medical Device companies of all sizes from Fortune 500 to early clinical phase start-ups that seek assistance in bringing a product to market. Expanding on over a decade of success in the San Francisco Bay Area, Delta maintains its East Coast operation out of Cambridge, MA to better serve our growing client base coast-to-coast.

About Lightview CapitalTM

Lightview Capital is a leading private equity firm focused on providing its portfolio companies deep industry knowledge, insightful experience, and active resources to unlock growth and drive value. Lightview Capital's approachable investment style combines deep operational and financial experience with an entrepreneurial spirit that delivers measurable results. For more information, visit lightviewcapital.com.

