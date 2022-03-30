US LBM NAMES ITS 2022 HUMANITARIAN AWARD WINNER

The Humanitarian Award recipient receives a $10,000 grant from the US LBM Foundation to be donated to the charity of the winner's choosing.

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- US LBM, a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States, has named Jannette Valdez, Inside Sales Representative at US LBM's Wallboard Supply Company, as its 2022 Humanitarian Award Recipient for her outstanding community involvement and charitable work. Jannette is also the recipient of a $10,000 grant from the US LBM Foundation, which she has elected to be awarded to the Nashua Police Athletic League (PAL).

U.S. LBM Logo (PRNewsfoto/US LBM) (PRNewswire)

Motivated by her own personal hardships, Jannette has chosen a life of giving back, dedicating time and resources to charitable organizations that support women, children and the homeless in her community. A few of the organizations she is involved with are Queen's Closet, which provides business clothes to those searching for work and Revive Recovery, organizing food drives for people in recovery while they get back on their feet. She is also a youth cheer coach through the Nashua Police Athletic League (PAL).

"During a difficult time in my life, the kindness of people in my community meant so much to me," says Valdez. "I try to instill that message of kindness in my children and get them involved in service to others whenever I can. I am grateful to US LBM for the recognition and hope this can only continue to build support for the organizations that I am involved with in the Nashua, NH community."

Jannette has chosen to allocate her $10,000 grant awarded by the US LBM Foundation to the Nashua Police Athletic League (PAL), a nonprofit organization dedicated to teaching our youth the values and rewards that can be accomplished through self-determination, teamwork, and respect. PAL works in collaboration with the Nashua Police to support its mission of connecting kids with police through positive interactions and serves over 2,000 youths in Southern New Hampshire through a variety of athletic, education, recreation and enrichment activities.

"Nashua PAL is proud of Jannette, and grateful for everything she does to positively impact the Nashua community," said Shaun Nelson, Nashua PAL's Executive Director. "US LBM's generous donation of $10,000 will directly support critical youth programming, such as free afterschool and summer care provided to 300+ youth in Greater Nashua; a cross country program in every elementary school in Nashua; and many other impactful youth programs."

"US LBM's mission is to create exceptional value for all stakeholders while making a positive impact on our communities, associates and environment," said US LBM President and CEO L.T. Gibson. "Extraordinary associates like Jannette demonstrate the very best of US, and allow us to reach into our local communities, make a positive difference and support organizations such as the Nashua Police Athletic League. The US LBM Foundation is honored to provide the funds to Jannette's chosen charity, the Nashua Police Athletic League."

About US LBM

US LBM is the largest privately owned full-line distributor of specialty building materials in the United States. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of specialty products, including windows, doors, millwork, wallboard, roofing, siding, engineered components and cabinetry, US LBM combines the scale and operational advantages of a national platform with a local go-to-market strategy through its national network of locations across the country. For more information, please visit uslbm.com or follow US LBM on LinkedIn.

Contact: Timothy Wirth

US LBM Communications

484-886-5705

tim.wirth@uslbm.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE US LBM