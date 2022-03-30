READEN HOLDING CORPORATION (OTC PINK: RHCO) ANNOUNCES LISTING OF OKTOKEN ON UNISWAP

HONG KONG, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Readen Holding Corporation (OTC PINK: RHCO), a Venture Capital Corporation which is active in the Fintech, Online Payment and E-commerce industries, today announced that its cryptocurrency OkToken has been listed on Uniswap, a leading decentralized crypto exchange that runs on the Ethereum blockchain.

OkToken's listing on world largest DEX Uniswap allows users to gain ERC-20 based OkToken by paying Ethereum through the OKTOKEN-ETH pair liquidity pool added to Uniswap. OkToken and ETH holders can also create OKTOKEN-ETH liquidity pool in Uniswap to provide OkToken liquidity and earn fees from transactions.

OkToken (www.oktoken.biz) is an innovative cryptocurrency issued by OkePay New Zealand Limited, which is fully owned by RHCO. It is a token developed for venture capital investors, and it also gives common people the opportunity to invest in venture capital and join the cryptocurrency economy without being overly dependent on traditional cryptocurrencies.

OkToken is based on ERC-20 standard Ethereum-based public blockchain technology. Funding from the sales of OkToken, as well as the profit of the token price's growth, will be invested in new and existing projects of startups, privately held companies and OTC listed companies. It gives the investors a possibility in the unbelievable upside, as the right investments will be chosen and monitored by a well experienced management team. The accounts and results of the investments will be reported quarterly on OkToken web site.

OkToken assets will be officially held by a regulated custodian, namely Tiger Super Fund SPC. For every OkToken sold, same value of shares of the mentioned companies will be transferred to the custodian to back the price of the token.

In addition to the listing on Uniswap, OkToken will start its ICO on 1 April 2022. Investors can register and trade OkToken on its web site (www.oktoken.biz) as BTC, ETH and USD will be accepted during ICO campaign.

RHCO announced its decision to stop issuing OkToken in last October, due to the uncertainty on new crypto regulations in China. Since then, the Company has redefined the token project and switch its focus to European market. And due to enormous enquiries from investors and clients about OkToken, the Company realized it is the right time to relaunch OkToken.

Richard Klitsie, CEO of RHCO stated, "The listing of OkToken on Uniswap will actively increase our token's liquidity and we will continue to seek more listing on other crypto exchanges. We are also expecting a successful ICO of OkToken, as it provides such a great opportunity for investors to be involved from the very beginning. We strongly believe they will be investing in the next unicorn and we are going to change VC investing forever."

RHCO is a diversified holding company, with an operating history of over 30 years, which seeks opportunities to acquire and grow businesses that can generate long-term sustainable free cash flow and attractive returns, in order to maximize value for all shareholders. RHCO has subsidiaries and liaison offices in Europe and Asia.

