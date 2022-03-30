MYLE Enters Atlanta Market with Innovative Events Platform to Make Your Life Entertaining

Atlanta becomes the third city, behind Columbus (OH) and Orlando (FL), to host MYLE

ATLANTA, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MYLE, Make Your Life Entertaining, Inc., a black-owned tech startup based in Columbus, OH, is hitting the road and entering Atlanta on Thursday, March 31, 2022. MYLE intends on bringing fresh energy and excitement to Atlanta after a virtual road trip that began in its home city of Columbus, Ohio. The Road Trip to Atlanta highlights various things to do, places to go, and food to eat as MYLE journeys through Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Georgia in route to Atlanta.

MYLE, co-founded by Kevin Lloyd and Sherry Bean-Lloyd is funded by the Fearless Fund, an Atlanta-based venture capital firm. The Lloyds are excited to introduce their patent-pending social activity and entertainment platform to Atlanta residents and tourists. Join MYLE and Atlanta community members in celebrating the arrival with events throughout the weekend. Events include a special Sunset Session to reveal the benefits of the platform for local businesses that will be held at the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurship on Friday, Thursday March 31, 2022, 6:00-8:00 p.m. RSVPs for this free event can be made on MYLE.com or sunset.myle.com/ATL.

In addition, the MYLE Team will be conducting community appearances at the Ponce City Market and Atlantic Station on Saturday, April 2, 2022. These community appearances will include gas-card giveaways to help guests get to the entertaining experiences they will find on the MYLE app.

MYLE welcomes the involvement of local businesses in making their customers' lives more entertaining by utilizing MYLE to post and promote their venues and events. "MYLE's unique notification technology allows seamless engagement with audiences throughout the city," shares Sherry Bean-Lloyd, Co-Founder and President.

MYLE will also introduce Extra MYLE, International, their non-profit 501(c)(3) which was established to educate disenfranchised youth to immersive cultural, entertainment, and travel experiences.

For more information regarding MYLE's Road Trip to Atlanta, visit www.myle.com/atlanta-launch. MYLE is also available on mobile decides via iOS and Google Play Store and desktop via www.myle.com.

About MYLE

Make Your Life Entertaining, Inc., is a Ohio-based Entertainment Software company that provides lifestyle-related data insights on consumer behavior. Make Your Life Entertaining, Inc.'s MYLE app is the optimal entertainment one-stop-shop when looking for things to DO, places to GO, and food to EAT. It is the ideal platform for event hosts, promoters, entertainers, venue owners, social organizations, and municipalities to post, promote, and sell tickets for their activities and events. MYLE is a patent-pending technology with an innovative event marketing algorithm, COVID safety indicator system, and innovative user interface.

Contact: Jordan Gomes, jordan.gomes@myle.com

View original content:

SOURCE MYLE