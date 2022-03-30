LocalBTV Launches Digital Video Ad Insertion Capabilities

Dynamic Ad Insertion & Replacement Now Available Across All LocalBTV Channel Streams

Programmatic-Powered Geo-Fenced Functionality Enables Precision Local Ad Targeting

LOS ALTOS, Calif., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Didja, Inc., the pioneering video technology company dedicated to extending and expanding broadcast television viewership and revenue, today announced that its popular live local broadcast TV platform LocalBTV is now delivering programmatically-decisioned dynamic advertising insertion (DAI) and replacement (DAR) capabilities to its entire 21-market footprint of US TV DMAs – now reaching over 30% of the country.

LocalBTV adds impressions based digital ad insertion for local broadcast viewers

Utilizing a purpose-built adtech stack predicated on real-time, location-aware cloud-based decisioning, LocalBTV's proprietary Edge Video Platform enables participating broadcasters to not only augment the value of their traditional linear broadcast ad inventory, but also generate new revenue from a variety of digital ad demand sources.

Station sales teams can enhance their clients' linear over-the-air ads in LocalBTV with in-market, geo-fenced creative versioning – or "re-sell" those avails outright as new inventory for digital-only advertisers. Broadcasters can also choose to tap into LocalBTV's exclusive ad sales rep firm partnerships and/or Magnite's SpotX programmatic sourcing platform for "hands-free" ad revenue generation.

LocalBTV is the industry's first and only legal virtual-over-the-air (vOTA) streaming "local broadcast bundle" platform – which seeks and secures explicit permission from local broadcast signal owners for inclusion in its unique authenticated geo-fenced "antenna TV without an antenna" service. The goal: expand in-market access to and viewership of live local broadcast over-the-air (OTA) television to include a variety of increasingly consumer-preferred digital devices – such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and connected TVs.

LocalBTV extends the consumer value of its ground-breaking service with additional popular features like cloud-based DVR recording, intuitive program guidance/navigation, and "hyper-local" public, educational and governmental Community Video channels.

Broadcasters benefit from digitally measurable linear-accretive viewership, as well as incremental revenue generation through targeted digital ad insertion/replacement, in-app channel promotion, and seamless linkage to premium up-sell offerings and outside commerce/ donation platforms – all while providing a "future-proof" on-ramp to enhanced NextGenTV (ATSC 3.0) programming services in the years ahead.

"I'm very proud of how our world-class tech team is solving the very hard problem of integrating impressions-based digital ad insertion into traditional local broadcast TV ad breaks," said Jim Long, CEO of LocalBTV. "I believe we are the only company in the world doing this, and it shows the power of our patented Edge Video Platform as a compelling way to create more revenue for broadcasters."

"The utility of LocalBTV has enabled our broadcast stations to reach viewers in environments we intrinsically couldn't reach with pay TV alone," said Josh Castro, GM of the My Central Valley TV station group in Fresno, CA. "In addition to entertaining new audiences, the inclusion of DAI/DAR is a brand-new revenue stream for our stations. As broadcasters, we have never been able to monetize live, linear digital video avails – until now. I can't think of a more natural progression for the broadcast industry than this."

The LocalBTV app is available from the iTunes and Google Play mobile app stores; AppleTV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Android TV, LG, and soon Samsung and Vizio connected TV platforms; as well as via standard Internet web browsers.

The LocalBTV platform currently powers signal delivery and targeted DAI/DAR to over 200 of the service's 700+ local broadcast TV channels, as well as nearly 100 "hyper-local" Community Video channels across its current 21-market footprint – with plans to reach over 50% of US DMAs by Q3 2022.

For more information and the full lineup of available LocalBTV markets, please visit: https://www.localbtv.com/.

About Didja, Inc.

Didja, Inc. is based in the heart of Silicon Valley and specializes in technology solutions that help users better engage with live linear television. Didja's hybrid-cloud platform and consumer digital apps (e.g., LocalBTV and Clippit) are designed to help broadcasters, networks and content owners expand their revenues by both delighting viewers with increased digital functionality, and fostering direct relationships with new and existing consumers of broadcast content. For more information, please visit: https://www.didjatv.com/.

