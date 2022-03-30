InventHelp Inventor Develops Wireless Signaling System for Trailer Lights(MHO-104)

PITTSBURGH, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to wire the trailer I use to transport my golf cart," said an inventor, from Village Mills, Texas, "so I invented the HANDSFREE TAIL LIGHTS. My design provides added safety and it eliminates the hassle of splicing wiring and running trailer lights."

The invention provides a wireless signaling system for trailer lights. In doing so, it eliminates the wear, corrosion and damage associated with using a wiring harness. As a result, it enhances safety and reliability and it helps to prevent frustration and delays. The invention features a weatherproof design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of private and commercial trailers.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-MHO-104, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

