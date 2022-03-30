Gateless Names Tech Industry Leader Joe Langner as President

FinTech executive will help drive mortgage industry adoption of AI lending solutions

CHICAGO, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gateless , a visionary technology company providing the mortgage industry with innovative AI solutions, announces it has hired its first President, Joe Langner, to drive the development and adoption of its state-of-the-art technology.

"Joe's impressive reputation for building high-performing tech companies makes him a perfect fit for our growing team," said Gateless Chairman Victor Ciardelli. "With his leadership, we're confident Gateless will become the go-to technology solutions provider for the nation's top mortgage lenders looking to improve the overall borrower experience."

Langner, a veteran business leader whose background includes strategic planning, operational excellence and profitable growth, will ramp up revenue-increasing efforts at Gateless as mortgage companies nationwide search for innovative end-to-end solutions and intelligent automation to improve their bottom line.

Langner has more than 30 years of executive experience driving growth at marquee mortgage technology and software companies. A former chief operating officer and chief sales officer at Ellie Mae, Langner was a member of the senior leadership team that substantially grew its market share leading up to the firm's initial public offering in 2011. Previously, Langner has served as chief executive officer at ReverseVision, the leader in reverse mortgage technology; chief executive officer at Blue Sage, a cloud-based digital lending platform; president at PCLender, a Fiserv affiliate; executive vice president at Sage, a global leader in operations management technology; and senior vice president at Dun & Bradstreet, a global provider of business decisioning data and analytics.

"If you look at how much the loan process has changed over the past few decades, decision automation, especially in underwriting, is a key area where improvement is needed to drive efficiencies," said Langner. "I'm thrilled to join the Gateless leadership team during a time when every major lender is thinking about how to streamline cost through AI products that focus on delivering greater accuracy, faster turnaround times and an improved customer experience."

Gateless was launched in March 2021 by Ciardelli to bring the industry next-generation loan processes by eliminating limitations.

The company's award-winning suite of AI Mortgage technology is designed to accelerate the loan origination process, which can save lenders more than 10 days from application to full approval.

About Gateless, Inc.

Gateless, an innovative mortgage technology company, combines veteran industry expertise with Artificial Intelligence (AI) to create real, proven solutions that span the entire mortgage process. Founded by Guaranteed Rate President and CEO Victor Ciardelli, the company was formed when Guaranteed Rate acquired AI Foundry, a business unit of Kodak Alaris. The solutions provided by Gateless incorporate the latest in AI with patent-pending machine learning and machine-vision technology that help automate the mortgage process, increase productivity and lower costs.

