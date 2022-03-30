C.F. Martin & Co. Establishes Annual Corporate Impact Report

The report highlights the company's efforts to positively impact its culture, community, and the environment

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- C.F. Martin & Co. announced today the release of their first annual Impact Report. The report is a way for the iconic guitar maker to share its commitment to being a socially responsible organization. The annual Impact Report details some of their efforts and achievements in caring for employees, local and global communities, and the environment in 2021. This report will serve as a framework to advance these efforts and provide an update of annual progress.

"One reason I was so excited to join this incredible organization last year is the pure sense of pride and passion that is evident in its employees, loyal customers, and business partners across the globe," said President and CEO Thomas Ripsam. "The company recognizes this and makes every effort to share its success through ongoing programs supporting local and global communities, our colleagues, and the environment. While we will always strive to do more, the company is doing some fantastic work, and I am so proud to share our efforts through this annual impact report."

ABOUT MARTIN GUITAR

C. F. Martin & Co.® has been Inspiring Musicians Worldwide® for nearly two centuries with their superior guitar, ukulele, and string products. Martin remains the choice for musicians around the world for their unrivaled quality, craftsmanship, and tone. Throughout the company's long history, Martin products can be seen and heard across all genres of music and in all segments of pop culture, from concert and theater stages to television and movies.

With an unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability and responsible manufacturing practices, Martin continually drives the acoustic guitar market forward, introducing innovative features that have become standards across the industry. These groundbreaking innovations include the introduction of X-bracing, the 14-fret guitar, and the "Dreadnought" size guitar.

Martin has also led innovations in strings, such as introducing the first high-tensile strength steel-string core wire; the first nickel acoustic strings (Martin Retro®); the proprietary Titanium Core strings; and now the groundbreaking, new Authentic Acoustic line, which offers unmatched stability, tone, comfort, and longevity. Learn more here: www.martinguitar.com/aa.

