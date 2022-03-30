NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously announced, the BNY Mellon 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held at 240 Greenwich Street, New York, New York 10286 on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

To ensure that we are able to accommodate all stockholders that seek to attend while also following special health and safety protocols in an orderly fashion, we are requiring all stockholders that wish to attend the annual meeting in person to register in advance. Special health and safety precautions will be communicated directly to registered attendees prior to the meeting. For more information, see Annual Meeting Q&A in our 2022 Proxy Statement.

BNY Mellon will provide a live audio webcast of its annual meeting. This webcast may include forward-looking statements and other material information. Persons listening to the annual meeting through the webcast will not be able to participate in the meeting.

Persons wishing to listen to the conference call and audio webcast may do so by dialing +1 800-390-5696 (U.S.) or +1 720-452-9082 (International), and using the passcode: 908908, or by logging on to www.bnymellon.com/investorrelations.

Replays of the conference call and audio webcast will be available beginning on April 12, 2022, at approximately 2 p.m. ET through May 12, 2022, by dialing +1 888-203-1112 (U.S.) or +1 719-457-0820 (International) and using the passcode: 9933125. The archived version of the webcast will also be available at www.bnymellon.com/investorrelations for the same time period.

About BNY Mellon

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment and wealth management and investment services in 35 countries. As of Dec. 31, 2021, BNY Mellon had $46.7 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $2.4 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

