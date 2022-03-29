Lightwave Logic to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 26, 2022

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power, today announced the scheduling of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders for 10:00 a.m. Mountain time on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at the Hilton Denver Inverness in Englewood, Colorado.

Annual Meeting of Shareholders

When: Thursday, May 26, 2022

Time: 10:00 a.m. Mountain Daylight time

Location: Hilton Denver Inverness – Conference A, 200 Inverness Dr W, Englewood, CO 80112

For those unable to attend the meeting in-person, a recording of management's financial and technical update – including audio and slide presentation – will be made available on the Company's website.

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) is developing a platform leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power. The Company's high-activity and high-stability organic polymers allow Lightwave Logic to create next-generation photonic EO devices, which convert data from electrical signals into optical signals, for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. For more information, please visit the Company's website at lightwavelogic.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, lack of available funding; general economic and business conditions; competition from third parties; intellectual property rights of third parties; regulatory constraints; changes in technology and methods of marketing; delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs; changes in customer order patterns; changes in product mix; success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations; shortages in components; production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components; those events and factors described by us in Item 1.A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K; other risks to which our Company is subject; other factors beyond the Company's control.

Investor Relations Contact:

Greg Falesnik or Luke Zimmerman

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-259-4987

LWLG@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

