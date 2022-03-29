GRANITE GOLD ADDS GUARDSMAN SPECIALTY CLEANING PRODUCTS

Care and Maintenance Products Include Wood Furniture, Stainless Steel, Fabric, and Leather

POWAY, Calif., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Customers who made Granite Gold® the No. 1 family brand of stone care products can also look to the trusted brand to help them protect more of their home's delicate surfaces – wood furniture, fabric, leather, stainless steel and more.

Granite Gold offers homeowners surface protection from stone and quartz to wood furniture, leather, fabric and more.

Guardsman® specialty cleaning products are now part of the Granite Gold family of brands through a strategic partnership between Guardsman US LLC, an Amynta Group company, and Granite Gold Inc. (GGI). For more than a century, Guardsman has been the leader in furniture care, delivering quality products and services for the protection, care, and repair of wood furniture, appliances, fabric, leather, and outdoor furniture. Among the recognizable specialty cleaning products are:

Guardsman Anytime Clean & Polish to preserve wood furniture

Guardsman Dusting Cloth, a re-usable cloth that traps and locks dust

Guardsman Water Mark Remover that erases rings and haze on wood furniture

Guardsman Clean & Renew leather protection

Guardsman Touch-Up markers for wood furniture

Guardsman Stainless Steel cleaner and polish

Guardsman Fabric Defense to protect upholstery, carpets and window treatments from staining

Guardsman Stain & Odor Remover, which removes common household stains & odors

"Customers trust the Granite Gold brand for its superior quality products and because it was born from three generations of expertise in stone care. It's our mission to help them protect their natural stone and quartz surfaces," said Lenny Sciarrino, President/CEO and co-founder of Granite Gold Inc. (GGI). "Guardsman has more than 100 years' expertise in the care and protection of wood, furniture and other delicate surfaces. Adding Guardsman products to Granite Gold is a perfect fit, and our customers will find we now have an assortment of products to help them protect all the delicate surfaces in their homes."

The partnership comes a little more than a year after GGI launched the MicroGold® brand of EPA- and FDA-approved bacteria and virus elimination solutions. Products under the brand include:

MicroGold Multi-Action Disinfectant Antimicrobial Spray – the only solution that kills 99.9% of viruses and bacteria and includes a surface-bonding antimicrobial to suppress the growth of microorganisms – which is tested and proven effective to kill the COVID-19 virus

MicroGold All-Purpose Cleaner, which kills 99.9% of bacteria, kills cold and flu viruses and has one of the fastest-acting solutions to kill the virus that causes COVID-19 – just 30 seconds; and

MicroGold Waterless Hand Soap, an alcohol-free solution that kills 99.99% of germs with antibacterial properties that last up to four hours

"This partnership introduces Guardsman products to Granite Gold's customer base and vice versa. Both brands have fiercely loyal customers due to their respective expertise – stone and quartz care and maintenance at Granite Gold and furniture care at Guardsman," said Tim Mrotek, President of Global Consumer Warranty at Amynta Group.

For more information on Granite Gold's family of premium specialty cleaning products, visit GraniteGold.com

About GGI

GGI's mission is to help customers protect what's important in their lives through its growing portfolio of brands and essential cleaning solutions. GGI brands include Granite Gold, a premium line of consumer solutions to protect natural-stone and quartz surfaces; Granite Gold In-Home Services, which helps homeowners protect newly installed stone and quartz countertops against accidental damages through protection plans sold at Lowe's, The Home Depot and nationwide independent fabricator-installers; MicroGold, a new brand and product line of bacteria and virus elimination solutions; and Guardsman specialty cleaning products.

About Amynta

Amynta Group is a premier insurance services company with more than $3.5 billion in managed premium and 2,000 associates across North America, Europe, and Australia. An independent, customer-centered and underwriting-focused company, Amynta serves leading carriers, wholesalers, retail agencies, auto dealers, OEMs, and consumer product retailers with innovative insurance and warranty protection solutions. Amynta operates through three segments: Managing General Agencies; Warranty, including automotive, consumer and specialty equipment; and Specialty Risk Services. For more information, please visit amyntagroup.com.

