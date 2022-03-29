BERTRAM CAPITAL ANNOUNCES INVESTMENT IN TSR CONCRETE COATINGS

FOSTER CITY, Calif. , March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bertram Capital ("Bertram") announced today that it has made an investment in Lena, IL-based TSR Concrete Coatings ("TSR" or the "Company"), a provider of residential concrete coating solutions for garages, patios, pools, and basements. TSR represents the eighth investment in Bertram's fourth fund. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"TSR is one of the fastest growing brands in the home improvement industry and has developed market leadership positions across their core geographies. The Company's success is a result of their innovative customer acquisition strategy, professional installation process, and strong service-oriented business model" said Tom Beerle, Partner at Bertram Capital. "We are excited to partner with Jeff Gear and the entire TSR team. Jeff has built an exceptional platform where we see tremendous opportunities for Bertram Labs, our in-house technology team, to augment TSR's digital capabilities and continue driving increased awareness for the brand."

The Company, which sells under the TSR, Icon, and Legacy brand names, delivers concrete coating solutions to customers with efficient installations and best-in-class products. TSR's skilled technicians are internally trained and experienced with the Company's fast curing, advanced polyurea formulas. Customer inquiries, questions, and feedbacks are addressed by TSR's knowledgeable, in-house sales teams who are based at each of their branch locations. By offering durable, long-lasting floor finishes through one-day installations, TSR is highly reviewed and recommended by their customers.

"The TSR Concrete Coatings team is excited to partner with Bertram Capital to pursue the next phase of our growth," said Jeff Gear, Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "During the sale process, Bertram demonstrated a clear understanding of our brand, service offering, and adoption trend for concrete coatings. We look forward to collaborating with Bertram and achieving our collective goals for the Company's future."

Bertram would like to recognize the investment banking team at Angle Advisors, led by Kevin Marsh and Nick Diehl, for their efforts in closing this transaction and making this partnership possible.

About TSR Concrete Coatings

TSR Concrete Coatings is a leading residential services installer of floor coatings. Based in Lena, IL and operating across multiple states, the company provides concrete coating solutions for garages, basements, patios, pools, driveways, and other in-door and out-door areas. They operate professional and service-oriented install teams and are highly reviewed and recommended by customers. For more information, please visit the Company's website www.tsrconcretecoatings.com.

About Bertram Capital

Bertram Capital is a private equity firm targeting investments in lower middle market companies. Since its inception in 2006, the firm has raised over $2.2B of capital commitments. In addition to supplying strategic growth capital, Bertram Capital leverages proprietary processes and services, Bertram High-5sm and Bertram Labs, to empower its portfolio companies to unlock their full business potential. The Bertram High-5sm is an operationally focused value creation strategy, which includes management augmentation, operational initiative implementation, complementary business acquisition, sales and marketing improvements, and leverages technology and IP. The cornerstone of this strategy is Bertram Labs, its in-house technology team, which drives growth and value through digital marketing, e-commerce, big data and analytics, application development, and internal and external platform optimization. Visit www.bcap.com for more information.

