Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN CLOSED-END FUNDS ANNOUNCE DISTRIBUTION RATES

Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:






FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

EX-DATE

RECORD DATE

PAYMENT DATE






AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF)

4/7/2022

4/8/2022

4/22/2022

$0.0655 per share of investment income










AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB)

4/7/2022

4/8/2022

4/22/2022

$0.04479 per share of investment income










With respect to the AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, the distribution rate is $0.04479, which represents a decrease of $0.00847 from the $0.05326 per share previously paid by the Fund. The decrease is intended to align the Fund's monthly distributions with their current and projected earnings power.

The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-closed-end-funds-announce-distribution-rates-301513166.html

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.