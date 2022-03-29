adidas X IVY PARK MAKES APPEARANCE ON STAGE ATTHE 94th ACADEMY AWARDS

LOS ANGELES, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night, in Compton, California at the Tragniew Park Tennis Courts, Blue Ivy Carter, King Richard actresses, Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton, a 35-member choir, a 42-piece orchestra, and a special appearance from the Compton Junior Equestrians in association with the Compton Cowboys, joined Beyoncé during her performance of the Oscar-nominated song, "Be Alive," wearing a variety of custom styles from adidas and adidas x IVY PARK.

About Parkwood Entertainment

Parkwood Entertainment is a film and production company, record label and management firm founded by entertainer and entrepreneur, Beyonc é in 2010. With offices in Los Angeles and New York City, the company houses departments in music, film, video, live performances and concert production, management, business development, marketing, digital, creative, philanthropy, and publicity. Under its original name, Parkwood Pictures, the company released the film Cadillac Records (2008), in which Beyonc é starred and co-produced. The company has also released the films Obsessed (2009), with Beyonc é as star and executive producer, the winner of the Peabody Award for Entertainment, Lemonade (2017), the Emmy®-nominated Homecoming: A Film By Beyonc é (2019), which documents Beyonc é 's history-making performance at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in 2018, and the Emmy®-winning Black Is King (2020). Parkwood Entertainment produced The Mrs. Carter Show World Tour (2013-2014), The Formation World Tour (2016), and the aforementioned "Homecoming" performances at Coachella (2018) and co-produced the ON THE RUN Tour (2014) and ON THE RUN II (2018).

About adidas Originals

Inspired by the rich sporting heritage of adidas – one of the world's leading sports brands and a global designer and developer of athletic footwear and apparel – adidas Originals is a lifestyle brand founded in 2001. With the adidas archive at its foundation, adidas Originals continues to evolve the brand's legacy through its commitment to product innovation and its ability to filter the creativity and courage found on courts and sporting arenas through the lens of contemporary youth culture. Marked by the iconic Trefoil logo that was first used in 1972 and championed by those that continue to shape and define creative culture, adidas Originals continues to lead the way as the pioneering sportswear brand for the street.

