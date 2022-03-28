Notice of Annual General Meeting of Vitrolife AB (publ)

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Annual General Meeting of Vitrolife AB (publ) will take place on Wednesday 27 April 2022 at 4.00 pm at the Elite Park Avenue Hotel, Kungsportsavenyn 36-38 in Gothenburg, Sweden. Notice of attendance at the Annual General Meeting shall be given no later than Thursday 21 April 2022.

Shareholders who wish to attend the Annual General Meeting must:

- be entered in the register of shareholders maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB on Tuesday 19 April 2022; and

- notify their attendance in accordance with the instructions in the Notice by Thursday 21 April 2022.

Shareholders who have had their shares registered with a nominee through a bank or other nominee must temporarily register the shares in their own name in the share register kept by Euroclear Sweden AB in order to participate in the meeting.

The following proposals will be amongst those presented at the Annual General Meeting:

The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 0.80 per share and Friday 29 April 2022 as the record day for the dividend.

The Election Committee proposes that the Board shall consist of six members. The Election Committee proposes re-election of the Board members Lars Holmqvist , Pia Marions , Henrik Blomquist , Karen Lykke Sørensen , Vesa Koskinen and Jón Sigurdsson . It is proposed that Jón Sigurdsson is re-elected as Chairman of the Board. Remuneration to the Board members is proposed to be in total SEK 3,600,000 (2,440,000), of which SEK 1,200,000 (825,000) to the Chairman of the Board, SEK 400,000 (275,000) to each of the other members of the Board, SEK 100,000 (60,000) to the Chairman of the Audit Committee, SEK 100,000 (60,000) to the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and SEK 50,000 (30,000) to each of the other members of these committees. The proposal means an increase in the Board fees compared to the previous year.

Resolution on an amendment of the Articles of Association in order to facilitate postal voting.

Authorization for the Board to resolve to issue new shares up until the next Annual General Meeting.

Authorization for the Board to resolve on acquisition of the company's own shares up until the next Annual General Meeting.

Attachment: Full notice

Gothenburg 28 March 2022

VITROLIFE AB (publ)

The Board of Directors

