Immunovia appoints Jeff Borcherding, previously Chief Marketing Officer at Myriad Genetics, to lead Immunovia's US business

LUND, Sweden, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia (Nasdaq Stockholm: IMMNOV) has appointed Jeff Borcherding as CEO of its US subsidiary Immunovia, Inc. He joins from Myriad Genetics, one of the leading diagnostic companies in the US, where he was Chief Marketing Officer. Jeff will be part of the Immunovia group management team from April 11.

"I'm very pleased that Jeff Borcherding will join Immunovia. Jeff's appointment further accelerates the US commercialization efforts of IMMray™ PanCan-d and is in-line with our strategic priority to scale our US business. Immunovia commercially entered the US, the world's largest diagnostics market, with the launch of IMMray™ PanCan-d in August 2021. Jeff brings extensive experience growing diagnostic businesses and healthcare brands from a broad range of commercial leadership roles in the US market. Immunovia is fully focused on making the IMMray™ PanCan-d test broadly available in the US.", says Philipp Mathieu, Acting CEO and President, Immunovia AB.

"Pancreatic cancer is a horrific disease, and we need better ways to detect it at an early stage. Immunovia has developed the first diagnostic test to do this, which is a tremendous achievement and gives us an incredible opportunity to help people at risk for pancreatic cancer. I'm very excited to be part of the Immunovia team for this once-in-a-lifetime journey", says Jeff Borcherding.

Jeff joins Immunovia from Myriad Genetics, a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, where he most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer. Previously, Jeff was the general manager for Myriad's mental health business unit, leading dramatic growth of Myriad's GeneSight test. Jeff is a former Procter & Gamble brand manager, where he successfully grew multiple healthcare brands. He has held several commercial leadership roles at health care and software companies. Jeff is a graduate of Indiana University with a B.S. in business and earned an MBA from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University.

For more information, please contact:

Philipp Mathieu

Acting CEO and President

Email: philipp.mathieu@immunovia.com

Tobias Bülow

Senior Director Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Email: tobias.bulow@immunovia.com

Tel: +46 736 36 35 74

This is information that Immunovia is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:30 CET March 28, 2022.

About Immunovia

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company with the vision to revolutionize blood-based diagnostics and increase survival rates for patients with cancer.

Our first product, IMMray™ PanCan-d is the only blood test currently available specifically for the early detection of pancreatic cancer. Commercialization of IMMray™ PanCan-d started in August 2021 in the USA and IMMray™ PanCan-d is offered as a laboratory developed test (LDT) exclusively through Immunovia, Inc. For more information see: www.immunoviainc.com.

Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient advocacy groups globally to make this test available to all high-risk pancreatic cancer groups.

The USA, the first market in which IMMray™ PanCan-d is commercially available, is the world's largest market for the detection of pancreatic cancer with an estimated value of more than USD 4 billion annually.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

