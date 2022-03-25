UNCF Seattle Partners with Minority-Owned Startup, Zeacon, to host hybrid Gala

SEATTLE, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with the United Negro College Fund of Seattle (UNCF), Zeacon, a veteran- and minority-owned technology startup, will be livestreaming the UNCF Seattle's "A Mind is..." hybrid gala to raise money for students in need. With special guests such as former Seahawk players, Bobby Wagner and Jordan Babineaux, UNCF Seattle hopes to further their mission of creating a nation where all Americans have equal access to a college education.

Zeacon a disruptive live streaming service that is empowering communities and companies to engage directly with their audience using interactive live streaming technology. (PRNewsfoto/Zeacon) (PRNewswire)

"As a Minority-Owned Enterprise (MBE), we are honored that UNCF Seattle selected Zeacon as their technology partner for this year's Gala. Zeacon's mission is to connect communities using our interactive livestreaming software, and we are thrilled that guests of the Gala will be able to virtually attend and donate via Zeacon Live Studio." - Kris Naidu, Zeacon CEO.

As organizations return to hosting in-person events, UNCF Seattle realized the importance of having an online presence and the positive impact that has on not only the nonprofit's growth, but also on the lives of their scholarship recipients. Recognizing that virtual is here to stay, UNCF Seattle enlisted Zeacon to help create an inclusive, online experience that will ensure the success of UNCF Seattle's signature fundraising event.

By utilizing Zeacon's interactive livestreaming platform, Zeacon Live Studio (ZLS), UNCF Seattle will blend the boundary between in-person and virtual attendance. With the ability to interact in real-time and donate directly on the ZLS platform, virtual guests will feel like they are at the event talking to other guests and building genuine connections.

As an MBE, Zeacon aims to generate social and public good. By working with UNCF Seattle to bring their fundraiser online and reach a wider audience, Zeacon's technology is helping support America's future by ensuring more under-represented students get to and through college. For additional information, contact peter.yu@zeacon.com.

About

Zeacon (zeacon.com) is a Public Benefit Corporation and Minority Business Enterprise that is re-imagining the future by seamlessly integrating the physical and virtual worlds through technology. Zeacon offers simple, turn-key metaverse and livestream commerce solutions. By partnering with organizations to drive digital transformation, Zeacon provides immersive, personalized experiences that intelligently connect communities.

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation's largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students' education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically Black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20% of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, "A mind is a terrible thing to waste."® Learn more at UNCF.org or follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zeacon