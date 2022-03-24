Unanet's Champions Conference 2022 in Phoenix Will Deliver Immersive Experience For ERP, CRM Users To Stay Atop of Rapidly Changing Market Forces

Keynote to feature U.S. Navy's First Female F-14 Tomcat Fighter Pilot

Dulles, Va., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration for Champions 2022, Unanet's industry-leading ERP and CRM thought leadership event, is now open. For the first time in several years, Unanet will host the event live, in Phoenix May 1-3, 2022, giving attendees a much-needed opportunity to network, interact and gain valuable experience and best practices for winning contracts and bringing added value to their Government Contracting (GovCon), Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) businesses.

Champions fuses the widely recognized Cosential Built2Win Conference and Unanet's User Conference. It will have three tracks that featuring unique and compelling content for Unanet GovCon ERP, Unanet AE ERP (formerly Clearview), and Unanet CRM by Cosential.

Complementing the value-laden agenda, activities and sessions, Champions Conference 2022 will feature Carey Lohrenz, the U.S. Navy's first female F-14 Tomcat fighter pilot. Ms. Lohrenz will inspire Champions attendees with a powerful conversation about courage, leadership, tenacity and commitment, even in the face of uncertainty.

Another featured speaking session specific to AEC customer is The Growth Driven Approach to Sales, Revenue and Profit: Changing Hearts, Minds and Bottom Lines, led by AEC business development leaders, former Gilbane executive and current consultant to the organization, Dennis Cornick, and Unanet's Akshay Mahajan. Cornick has worked in the AEC business for over forty years leading strategic and tactical initiatives resulting in consistent sales, revenue and profit growth. Attendees will hear Cornick and Mahajan tackle some of the biggest growth challenges facing the AEC industry today, along with expert tips for how to impact culture shift.

"In addition to providing our customers with an opportunity to connect and interact in person, Champions will offer customers first-hand knowledge of how Unanet has integrated new technologies and built a company entirely with them in mind," said Jeff Davison, Chief Customer Officer, Unanet. "In the past few years Unanet created one of the most customer-centric and leading-edge ERP and CRM platforms in the industry. We're thrilled to showcase the newest solutions we have for our customers in the GovCon and AEC space, most of whom are dealing with rapidly changing market dynamics and need real insight and support to keep up."

The detailed agenda for Champions includes entertainment, face-to-face networking, receptions and exciting keynotes, as well as best practice deep dives, real life case studies, product tutorials and specialized break-out sessions. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from more than 90 leaders in the GovCon and AEC spaces to gather best practices and insights. Those include:

For GovCon customers:

How HunaTek Handles Multiple Legal Entities with Unanet ERP GovCon , Anna Julien , HunaTek

How Blue Halo Turned Two Companies Into One On Unanet , Robert Richards , Blue Halo

How Ventera maximizes employee engagement with Unanet Mobile for GovCon , Hugh Shaw , Ventera

How Koda Adds Value with Unanet Resource Management and the New People Planner , Max Patin , Koda Technologies

How Array Utilizes Cost Accounting Best Practices with Unanet GovCon ERP, Brian Bender , Array Technologies

For AEC customers:

o How to leverage your CRM data and metrics to drive decision making, Chad Lewis, Swinerton

How Eskew Dumez Ripple Drives Project Insights with Unanet Analytics, Jenifer Navard , Eskew Dumez Ripple

o MoneyBuild: How Branch Group Leans into CRM Data to Hone Strategy , Jeff Lewis, The Branch Group

How NewFields is Using Unanet AE to Fuel Its Workforce for the Next Generation

How Hixson Became a Talent Magnet with Unanet AE Analytics and Resource Management

How Gilmore Automates Their Business End-to-End with Unanet AE

Analytics, Innovations, and the New Strategic CFO Panel discussion

Sponsors for the 2022 event include Bridgit, Cordia Partners, Paylocity, Aronson LLC, CAVU, Outsourced Accounting Services, OpenAsset, GovConPay, Axim Fringe Solutions Group, BDO, and Badger CPA.

Registration is open today. Standard registration pricing ends April 8, 2022.

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for Government Contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 3,400 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.

