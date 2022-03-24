CGI recognized as Emerging Partner of the Year by MuleSoft

CGI recognized for growth and increased delivery capacity

FAIRFAX, Va., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) announced it has been recognized as an Emerging Partner of the Year – Scale Partner for North America by MuleSoft. CGI was recognized for building its MuleSoft Center of Excellence and growing its MuleSoft and API/iPaaS Practice. CGI's MuleSoft and API/iPaaS practice experienced an incredible year-over-year growth rate and increased delivery capacity.

CGI is proud of our dedicated MuleSoft practice and expanding our API/iPaaS capabilities.

CGI serves as a trusted advisor to help companies transform every asset in their organization — data, bots, and applications — into reusable building blocks so that they can innovate and deliver experiences faster. CGI delivers end-to-end services for clients leveraging MuleSoft as a platform and defines and implements the right operating model to enable and promote self-service, reuse and discoverability. CGI brings an approach and accelerators to set our clients up for enhanced time to value as well as sustainable success.

"It is truly an honor to receive the MuleSoft Emerging Partner of the Year award," said Hardi Botha, CGI's U.S. MuleSoft Practice Lead. "We are proud of our dedicated MuleSoft practice and expanding our API/iPaaS capabilities. CGI includes MuleSoft as a leading integration platform for our Salesforce IP accelerators, and has proven success across multiple industries including government, manufacturing, and utilities. CGI continues to deliver MuleSoft solutions that drive real strategic change and seamless digital experiences for our clients as our number one priority."

Organizations in the MuleSoft Partner Program provide consulting and services for MuleSoft's unified platform for integration, API management, and automation. MuleSoft partners empower joint customers across industries to accelerate innovation throughout their organizations by connecting apps and systems, composing new products and services, and automating business processes.

"Today's digital imperative means that companies are facing increased pressure to quickly meet customer expectations for connected digital experiences," said Dan McAllister, senior vice president of global alliances and channels at MuleSoft. "With industry knowledge and expertise, our MuleSoft partners help joint customers deploy integration, API, and automation solutions at scale so that they can deliver these seamless experiences, faster. We are excited to celebrate the success of our MuleSoft partner ecosystem and recognize their continued commitment in driving digital transformation and productivity for customers globally."

To learn more about the work CGI is doing with MuleSoft, visit: https://www.cgi.com/en/partner-ecosystem/salesforce-partner.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 82,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2021 reported revenue is $12.13 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

MuleSoft is a registered trademark of MuleSoft, Inc., a Salesforce company. All other marks are those of respective owners.

