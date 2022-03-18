Learning Without Tears Showcases Breakthrough Literacy Education Solutions at ASCD National Conference

Early Education Leader Playing Pivotal Role in Student Literacy

WASHINGTON, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At the upcoming ASCD National Conference, Learning Without Tears will showcase its proven and effective curriculum solutions for early childhood education and literacy development. ASCD, the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development, is holding its 2022 National Conference March 18-21 in Chicago, IL. Themed "Recharge & Reconnect," this sold-out event brings together Learning Without Tears and other education providers with educators and others committed to student success.

"We have been tasked with reimagining education," explained LWT CEO Terry Nealon. "As Education Secretary Cardona has said, the upheaval of the pandemic is an opportunity for positive change, and we could not agree more. We are putting students at the center of all we do and creating highly effective learning solutions."

"The response to A–Z for Mat Man and Me has been extraordinary," said Eileen Hillebrand, SVP of Marketing at LWT. "The negative impact the pandemic had on young learners is well-documented. To help schools and teachers close those learning gaps, we at LWT are using the classroom learning character, Mat Man, in new and important ways."

In September 2021, Learning Without Tears launched A–Z for Mat Man® and Me, a supplemental early literacy program that builds foundational literacy skills, with crucial social-emotional learning elements woven into books, lessons and activities. A beloved classroom presence for decades as part of other LWT foundational learning programs, Mat Man starts each book by introducing a letter and its letter sound in a fun, engaging way. A–Z for Mat Man and Me is diverse and culturally responsive – children encounter characters and situations in which they can see themselves, while also experiencing other cultures.

"Literacy starts with a single line," Hillebrand continued. "When children draw a line on a piece of paper, they are starting the journey to understand and master letters, words, sentences, and stories. A-Z for Mat Man and Me was designed to flexibly fit classroom needs for all students. This new curriculum builds foundational literacy skills for virtually any young learner, including emerging and developing readers, and English language learners. LWT is bringing a fresh, new approach to creating lifelong learners."

"We drew upon 40 years of classroom success to develop A-Z for Mat Man and Me and combined that with the best, leading research into reading science and teaching effectiveness, underpinned with world class support and professional learning," said company CEO Nealon. "At ASCD, educators and curriculum directors will have the opportunity to see this breakthrough literacy program, as well as other research-based educational solutions that LWT will be offering."

About Learning Without Tears

Learning Without Tears is a leading early education company offering a proven and unique approach to teaching and learning, from crucial readiness skills in Pre-K to foundational writing and typing skills, including handwriting, keyboarding and cursive. The elementary school-level programs benefit all learners with multisensory, developmentally appropriate, proven practices, and are used by millions of students around the world. LWT's professional development programs deliver early education expertise to thousands of teachers, tutors, and occupational therapists in the US and across the globe.

About ASCD

The Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development – ASCD - is a membership-based non-profit organization founded in 1943. It has more than 125,000 members from more than 128 countries, including superintendents, principals, teachers, professors of education, and other educators. ASCD empowers educators to achieve excellence in learning, teaching, and leading so that every child is healthy, safe, engaged, supported, and challenged.

