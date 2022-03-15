Vuzix and ProGlove to Jointly Demonstrate Hands-Free Scanning Solution at Modex 2022

Warehouse demo will feature Vuzix M400 smart glasses and ProGlove scanner

ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that the Company will be showcasing its M400 smart glasses at Modex 2022 taking place March 28–31 in Atlanta, GA. Vuzix will join ProGlove in their booth at this event to jointly demonstrate warehouse use cases using ProGlove scanners and Vuzix smart glasses.

Vuzix smart glasses in warehouse use and ProGlove Scanner (PRNewswire)

ProGlove's award-winning, wearable barcode scanners empower the human worker to get more done with less effort. Years of research deliver the best-of-breed wireless, wearable technology. The right fit, form, and function ensure the edge organizations' need to stay ahead of the competition. Vuzix smart glasses provide a powerful hands-free wearable solution that offers a bright, unobtrusive display with expansive field of view, a user-centered ergonomic design, diverse mounting options, collaborative video streaming and integration with top conferencing platforms such as Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and WebEx.

"Our collaboration with Vuzix is a passionate yet convincing plea for the benefits of wearable technology," said Andreas Koenig, CEO for ProGlove. "Our shared mission to allow for hands-free warehouse operations is the driver that lets us do exceptional things. Take the Mercedes Benz Vans use case: Our combined technology now enables faster, safer, and more efficient processes where workers used to stand at warehouse shelves with pen and paper. This does not only allow for substantial gains, but also contributes to empowering and relieving the shop floor workers."

"We are thrilled to be working with ProGlove to provide a powerful combination of industry-leading wearable technologies for a completely hands-free product offering for the enterprise worker across a number of key verticals including retail, warehousing, manufacturing. and logistics," said Paul Travers, Vuzix President and Chief Executive Officer.

At Modex 2022, Vuzix and ProGlove will be located at Booth # C7694 at the Georgia World Congress Center.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 245 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2022 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website , Twitter and Facebook pages.

