Vaica Strengthens leadership team with a new CMO- Prof. Oz Shapira

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaica Medical, a leading Telemedicine Company offering innovative Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) coupled with Medication Adherence Monitoring announced the appointment of Prof. Oz Shapira as its Chief Medical Officer.

Oz Shapira is a Professor of Cardiothoracic Surgery at the Hebrew University, Hadassah Medical School, Jerusalem, Israel. Prof. Shapira has nearly 40 years of clinical experience along-with nearly 25-years of experience in senior leadership positions. Prof. Shapira also brings in-depth knowledge and understanding in that health-tech industry.

"I am truly honored and excited to join Vaica-Medical. The company's innovative telemedicine platform provides us with a unique opportunity to have a major impact on the quality and cost of healthcare for millions of people worldwide", Stated Oz.

"Prof. Shapira, as a respected leading medical expert, will bring a prime and highly esteemed clinical perspective to Vaica that will contribute immensely to its goal of producing a world-class Remote Patient Management solution", said Eran Steinberg, Vaica's CEO. "We are honored to have Oz as part of our leadership team."

About Vaica

Vaica is a telemedicine company bringing together Remote Patient Management (RPM), and Remote Therapeutic Management (RTM), tracking the patient's vitals, medication adherence and persistence. Vaica's unique approach provides the necessary full picture of a patient's medication regimen and its effect on their vitals. Vaica's solutions are distributed worldwide and used by various healthcare organizations. For additional information, please visit www.vaica.com

